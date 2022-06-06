NEW Teaser Trailer for Disney’s ‘Strange World,’ Coming This November

Early this Monday morning, Walt Disney Animation Studios gave fans new details on a project we haven’t heard about since late 2021!

While fans are buzzing about Pixar’s Lightyear, premiering in theaters in just a few weeks on June 17, they can get ready to focus their attention on Disney’s Strange World, coming to theaters in November 2022.

Disney released the first teaser trailer for Strange World on Monday along with the official movie poster.

The teaser trailer is a minute and a half long, showing a farmer (Jake Gyllenhaal) and his family on an adventure into a colorful, mystical, and strange world.

This film takes Disney Animation Studios into the sci-fi realm, following Pixar’s Lightyear which features Chris Evans playing the real astronaut that inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy portrayed by Tim Allen.

Directed by Don Hall and written by Qui Nguyen, this bizarre and wonderful film will take Disney fans into the world of the legendary Clades,”a family of explorers whose differences threatened to topple their latest and most crucial mission, ” according to IMDB.

More on Pixar’s upcoming release, Lightyear

Lightyear premieres on June 17, with fans abuzz that the film isn’t skipping theaters for a Disney+ exclusive release. Directed by Angus MacLane and produced by Galyn Susman, this film is yet another sci-fi adventure! From Disney:

A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy, “Lightyear” follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside a group of ambitious recruits (voices of Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititi), and his robot companion Sox (voice of Peter Sohn). Also joining the cast are Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr. Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director “Finding Dory”) and produced by Galyn Susman (“Toy Story That TimeForgot”), “Lightyear” releases June 17, 2022.

