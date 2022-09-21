Female President Revealed In New Trailer For Disney’s ‘Strange World’

The United States of America has never had a woman President… but soon, little girls will be able to look up to a female leader on the big screen!

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Strange World will premiere in theaters on November 23, 2022. An all-new trailer for the film from the teams behind Encanto (2021) and Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) shows a first look at the strong female President:

In the trailer, the Clade family is recruited by the President to go to a strange new world… where the youngest Clades meet their missing explorer grandfather for the first time! From Disney:

The voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission; Dennis Quaid as Jaeger, Searcher’s larger-than-life explorer father; Jaboukie Young-White as Ethan, Searcher’s 16-year-old son who longs for adventure; Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things; and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia’s fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world. Qui Nguyen is the co-director/writer of Strange World, and Roy Conli is the producer.

Nguyen shared a touching message about the inspiration behind Strange World on Twitter:

As the son of Vietnamese refugees growing up in Arkansas, there were some dreams so big I didn’t know I was allowed to have them. And yet here they are coming true anyways. Here’s the full trailer to my 2nd Disney film, #StrangeWorld. Our love letter to our fathers and kids.

“Inspired by classic adventure stories, Strange World is an original animated adventure/comedy about three generations of the Clade family who overcome their differences while exploring a strange, wondrous and oftentimes hostile world,” the film’s director, Don Hall, said in a statement to The Walt Disney Company.

