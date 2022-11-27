Disney Film, ‘Strange World’, Estimated To Be Box Office Flop

This Thanksgiving weekend box office has provided The Walt Disney Company with good and bad news for the entertainment giant.

As Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) continues to perform nicely with an estimated five-day total of $65 million, the Disney Animation premiere of Strange World (2022) is turning out to be one of the worst disappointments in the studio’s history.

Projected for an already poor opening of $30 million, Strange World will be lucky to hit $20 million for the extended period after making just $11.2 million between Wednesday and Friday. The film has a reported production budget of $120-130 million and will be lucky to break even.

The film is facing the worst Audience Score in the Studio’s entire animation history, receiving a “B” rating on CinemaScore from moviegoers. This is now the worst rank for a Disney Animation film ever and the only one to drop below an “A-.“

Between 2016 and 2019, the Thanksgiving box office was lifted by a strong opening from a new Disney animated movie. With Strange World failing to carry that load, overall grosses for the weekend box offices are set to finish at $137 million, below the $142 million earned last Thanksgiving at the onset of the COVID-19 Omicron wave, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever contributing about 48% of that overall gross.

The Clade family explore a strange new land in 'Strange World' (2022).
As we stated earlier, the film has been surrounded by controversy anyway, being banned in around 20 different international markets due to the film’s reliance on LGBTQIA+ topics. These limitations have only further hurt the film’s box office results.

Not every film release for Disney can be a blockbuster, but a performance like this can’t come at a worse time. The Walt Disney Company faces several challenges as newly reappointed CEO Bob Iger takes over for former Bob Chapek.

