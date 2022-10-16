Marvel Accused of Stealing Halloween Special Poster From Smaller Artist

Gabriel Garcia Bernal as Jack Russell in Werewolf by Night

Credit: Marvel Studios

This Halloween, Marvel Studios released its goriest project since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022): a classic horror-inspired special called Werewolf by Night. While the spooky spectacular was generally received, a graphic artist has accused Disney+ of stealing his art to promote the show.

Midiankai tweeted a photo of the Werewolf by Night poster side by side with cover art he designed for Born From Pain, a Dutch band, in 2016:

I might be crazy but did marvel just rip me off? I did this art for born from pain around 6 years ago

He also pointed out that the lines appeared auto-traced and edited:

as a vector artist i can tell that these rounded ends mean the art was auto traced and then edited

Many of Midiankai’s fans agreed and pointed out other shocking similarities, like @Skipti_LLC:

The teeth are a dead giveaway – look at the shapes of the bottom row and where you can clearly see the bottom canines we’re meant to be underneath the top set of canines

Marvel and Disney have not responded to the plagiarism accusations. In a reply, Midiankai said he didn’t want to start a witch hunt but felt the potential art theft needed to be addressed:

yeah I’m not witch-hunting or chopping heads, but if it happens it needs to be addressed

Werewolf by Night is now streaming on Disney+. Directed by Michael Giacchino, the hour-long special stars Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell/Werewolf by Night, Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone, and Harriet Sansom Harris as Verussa Bloodstone.

Jack Russel in the Bloodstone Cage
Credit: Marvel Studios

This dark Halloween spectacular marks a first for the MCU, ushering in a new era of Disney Plus exclusive content. From Disney:

On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic-a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

