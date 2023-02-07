Disney Announces Special ‘Mandalorian’ Debut For All ‘Star Wars’ Fans

Jon Favreau‘s The Mandalorian is getting a special debut that Lucasfilm has never done before.

Fans know that March 1st is when Season 3 of The Mandalorian is set to debut and bring fans to Mandalore, Coruscant, and other planets in the new brand story with everyone’s favorite duo. Din Djarin will try to redeem himself by going to Mandalore, while some stories will focus on Coruscant due to the Empire’s secret dealings being exposed.

It’s still unclear how Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon will fit into the story, as there are plenty of rumors that the cloning story seen in the Sequel Trilogy might continue to play a role in the series. For some reason, Gideon wants Grogu’s blood, and Season 3 might finally give some answers.

Disney, on the other hand, is making room for all fans whether or not they have Disney+ and have announced that part of The Mandalorian Season 1 will be debuting on television. According to Gizmodo, fans can watch the first episode on Freeform, ABC, and FX on February 28 at 8 pm EST.

This nostalgic revisit of the first episode will be a great way to relive that special moment when Mando found Baby Yoda, and the internet was forever changed. Surprisingly, Disney is planning to show one episode, but this is now the second time they have done something like this.

First, it was with Diego Luna’s Andor due to the series not having a lot of viewership right off the bat, but The Mandalorian has been Disney+’s flagship for views ever since the streaming platform debuted back in 2019. For Star Wars to give the first episode away to be broadcasted is not normal for the company and makes fans wonder if Disney is getting desperate for more subscribers.

Due to their recent financial issues causing Bob Chapek to be swapped with Bob Iger, it would make sense that Disney might be relying on The Mandalorian to provide more fans joining the platform. The series constantly breaks records, and it won’t be surprising if Season 3 follows suit and shatters more.

Are you excited to watch the first episode of The Mandalorian on television? Let us know what you think!