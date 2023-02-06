‘Star Wars’ Legend Abandons Iconic Role

After decades of playing the role, this Star Wars actor is finally done acting in any future projects.

It had to happen at one point. Star Wars is so vast and constantly expanding some actors don’t want to keep up with the franchise every time their character can appear. Other actors like Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan don’t mind reprising their roles because of how much fun they have.

Not every actor is the same, but one actor has been playing their role for over 20 years now. Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn may have appeared in only one movie, Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999), but the actor has appeared several times in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and had a minor role in Tales of the Jedi.

Neeson also reprised his role for a special cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi, where he reunited with Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan at the end of the series to continue his apprentice’s training. All these years, Neeson has played a small role in the Star Wars franchise but won the hearts of many as he loved his part, and it seemed like the actor would continue the role for a long time.

If it wasn’t for Qui-Gon fighting Maul on Naboo and dying, the Star Wars universe would be very different. Dave Filoni revealed that the fight is called “Duel of the Fates” because if the Jedi Master had defeated Maul, Anakin would have lived a very different life, and the galaxy wouldn’t have seen Darth Vader rise to power.

Sadly, not all good things last forever. Now, the actor is claiming that he no longer cares to keep up with the Star Wars franchise. Neeson has made it clear with Men’s Health that he is done acting in Star Wars with a recent statement:

“No. Star Wars, no,” Neeson said. “As much as I admire them… There’s just so many of them now. So I’ve lost track, unfortunately.”

Sadly, fans will have to get used to not seeing Qui-Gon appear in any projects. This also could affect Obi-Wan Kenobi getting a second season, as it seemed the project would’ve focused on Kenobi learning from his master, but that won’t be happening anymore without Neeson.

What are your thoughts on Liam Neeson not returning to Star Wars? Let us know what you think!