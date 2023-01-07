‘Star Wars’ Accidentally Spoils ‘Clone Wars’ Cameo Ahead of Release

Lucasfilm needs to do better with when to post spoilers, as a new still reveals that a character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars is appearing as a cameo very soon.

2023 is basically the year of Star Wars. With The Bad Batch Season 2 releasing an episode for the next several weeks, The Mandalorian Season 3 debuting in March, Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka and potentially Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte debuting later this year, it’s a great time to be a Star Wars fan. Cal Kestis will also continue his story in Jedi: Survivor, set to release on March 17.

Fans have a lot of content to sink their teeth into, and now Star Wars is just spoiling details ahead of their release which isn’t fun for any fan especially when there were no rumors about the character appearing. With The Bad Batch serving as a sequel to The Clone Wars, fans have enjoyed several episodes with Clone Wars characters appearing.

Sadly, a still from the Star Wars Databank on Captain Rex revealed that he would be teaming up with The Bad Batch and bringing the clones to help Senator Chuchi. Star Wars Direct spotted the still, but Star Wars quickly removed the still as it was not supposed to go public until later on.

Riyo Chuchi is a young Senator from Pantora who probably isn’t a big fan of the Empire’s policies and might need Rex and The Bad Batch to help her. While the Senator probably isn’t trying to fight back against the Empire openly, she probably had a family member or something taken from her that she needs help retrieving. Bail Organa may have gotten Rex and Chuchi to meet so that the Senator could get the help she needed.

Either way, Senator Chuchi would’ve been a better reveal if it was a surprise for fans, but at the moment, it’s hard to tell if she will appear for only one episode or several, as The Bad Batch has only released two episodes. The Bad Batch has promised that it’s full of surprises, so it’s very likely that other characters will appear as well.

Are you excited to see Senator Chuch again? Let us know what you think!