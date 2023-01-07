New ‘Star Wars’ Movie May Open the Door For Sequel Trilogy Character’s Return

A new Star Wars movie may well herald the return of a sequel-era character!

The sequel trilogy of Star Wars has its fair share of detractors. Despite a popular opening with Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015), fan favor quickly petered out. Some fans blame it on Disney, others on Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. However, one of the things that fans can count on, whether they enjoy the sequels or not, is more content.

Since Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012, Disney has expanded on the top-rated Clone Wars series, put out a new sequel trilogy, and released several very popular streaming series on Disney+, including The Mandalorian, Andor, and The Bad Batch. They’ve built an incredible land in their theme parks, with several attractions and immersive theming that really bring Guests into the world of Star Wars. All of this and Disney isn’t finished yet!

Amongst the upcoming plans for new Star Wars content, Disney will be releasing a third season of The Mandalorian this year, allowing fans to catch up with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Grogu (himself), and others in the battle for Mandalore. There’s also another new show slated to come out this Spring, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. Add on top of that Star Wars: Ahsoka, a second volume of Star Wars: Visions, and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and the next few months are lining up to be action-packed for fans of the Star Wars franchise.

Another such project that is currently in development is an untitled Star Wars film headed by Damon Lindelof and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. According to a recent episode of The Hot Mic podcast, reported by The Direct, there are some new developments with this particular film that could pave the way for the return of a major sequel-era character.

On the podcast, film insider Jeff Sneider shared that the new film was casting a person of color as the lead and that said person would likely be male. With these few details and the knowledge that the movie is planned to take place in a post-sequel trilogy timeline, many fans believe that this lead could be the return of John Boyega’s Finn!

In Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), Finn (Boyega) hinted that there was something he needed to tell Rey (Daisy Ridley) but never got the chance. Director J.J. Abrams later revealed that it was a Force sensitivity that Finn (Boyega) had discovered in himself. The new Lindelof film could be the opportunity to explore Finn’s (Boyega) story further as it relates to being a Force-sensitive and potential Jedi.

However, Boyega publicly said that he had no interest in returning to the Star Wars franchise. That doesn’t mean it’s impossible, though: Harrison Ford often said the same thing before his return in The Force Awakens. For Ford, along with the right paycheck, the most important element was story: was the plot well thought out, and would his character’s return serve the story? That could be the same thing that brings Boyega back to the Galaxy Far, Far Away!

What do you think about the potential return of John Boyega? Let us know in the comments below!