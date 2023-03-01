Grogu Had More Training Than Fans Thought, According to Showrunner

Grogu may be more prepared for Season 3 than fans expected!

One of the biggest draws, if not the biggest of The Mandalorian, has to be everyone’s favorite Baby Yoda, Grogu (Himsefl). Since the very first episode, this large-eyed, elf-eared little creature has stolen the hearts and attention of fans the world over. Many have tuned in to ensure that the next episode still keeps him safe, but it seems he may be more capable for Season 3 than before.

Thanks to some information from both Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), audiences were made aware that Grogu (Himself) has had a bit more training than the infant he appears to be. Though he is older, he ages differently and had some experience at the Jedi Temple during the prequel era. Just how much is still uncertain. What is known for sure, however, is that his training was cut short by Order-66.

Ahsoka (Dawson) reveals that someone saved him from the Temple, and in The Book of Boba Fett, fans caught a glimpse of the traumatic event, which no doubt influenced Grogu’s (Himself) decision to not pursue his training, but rather reunite with Mando/Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). It’s obvious that Luke (Hamill) was able to train him at least a little before he made his decision, but how much training did Grogu (Himself) actually receive?

Jon Favreau recently gave fans the answer in an interview with Skytalkers, covered by The Direct. In the interview, Favreau addresses his time in the Jedi Temple, then elaborates on the time passed between Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian Season 3:

“And we know that he started off earlier in the Jedi Temple, we’ve seen flashbacks to that… and then we know that he’s been rescued and spent many years with the Mandalorian–went back with Luke. Now, we’ve been two years apart from him, there, training.”

Apparently, much like Luke (Hamill) and his surprisingly long one month of training on Dagobah with Yoda (Frank Oz), Grogu (Himself) has quite a bit more training under his belt than the brief glimpses in The Book of Boba Fett would lead one to believe. This has some significant implications not only for Season 3 but for the rest of the franchise as well. For the immediate future, it means that he will better be able to defend himself, and for the distant future? Could audiences see a grown Grogu (Himself) in the Post-Sequel Era?

Season 3 of The Mandalorian debuts on Disney+ today, March 1, 2023, and stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. According to the official logline of this Star Wars story, “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

What do you think about Grogu’s surprising amount of training? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!