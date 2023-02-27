‘Star Wars’ Secretly Canonized KOTOR In ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer

The excitement for The Mandalorian Season 3 is well known, as the season premiere is fast approaching. However, everyone missed a massive Star Wars canon moment within the trailer.

It is well established that Din Djarin/Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu are set to visit Mandalore, the Mandalorian people’s homeworld. Still, there is a much deeper connection to the Star Wars Legends continuity that was passed over.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is one of the most talked about stories for franchise fans, though it was de-canonized when Disney acquired Lucasfilm.

This led to the dashed hope that fan-favorite characters like Darth Revan would make their way into any of the mainline Star Wars movies or shows.

However, slowly but surely, Star Wars began to walk back this de-canonized story. For instance, Revan came roaring back into canon when he was name-dropped in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as the name of the fleet that Emperor Palpatine controlled.

Since the trailer dropped, everyone missed a crucial KOTOR callback during the initial trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3, also shown in the final trailer yesterday.

This moment is vital for the future of Star Wars, as it was shown in detail during both the trailers for The Mandalorian Season 3.

The moment in the trailer happens when it appears that Din picks up an old and dusty helmet that resembles the one worn by the Mandalore or Mand’alor—the ruler of the Mandalore planet and people. Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) is currently the de facto leader, but she also does not possess the Darksaber, leaving the rights to the Mandalore crown for Din.

Din is set to atone for his sins and visit the Mandalore planet. Finding the ancient helmet that belonged to previous leaders would solidify his status as the ruler of the Mandalorian people.

Mandalore the Great was the original wearer of the helmet and is often spoken about in Star Wars continuity. The Armorer has mentioned Mandalore the Great to Din in The Mandalorian. However, the KOTOR connection goes beyond Mandalore the Great.

The other known wearer of the helmet is Tarre Vizsla, the first Mandalorian Jedi and the creator of the Darksaber. This connection makes sense since the Darksaber is a known weapon in the current continuity.

However, the final known wearer of the Mandalore helmet is Canderous Ordo, a playable character from KOTOR. He was also dubbed Mandalore when the sequel video game, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, was released.

Canderous Ordo might likely be name-dropped in The Mandalorian Season 3 when Din comes upon this helmet, bringing KOTOR right back into Star Wars canon.

With the impending Mandalorian Civil War being teased between Bo-Katan Kryze and Din, history could be repeating itself in The Mandalorian Season 3 by showcasing the fall of Mandalore, which took place thousands of years before the events of The Mandalorian.

Check out the final trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 below: