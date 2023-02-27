‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Could Be Gearing Up For a Major Time-Jump

The Mandalorian Season 3 is finally upon us. Though we’ve been treated to other live-action Star Wars shows over the past couple of years since Season 2, nothing has quite lived up to the adventures of Din Djarin/the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu. And now, The Mandalorian Season 4 is confirmed to already be in development.

While we shouldn’t get too ahead of ourselves and speculate what might happen beyond The Mandalorian Season 3, now that executive producer and creator Jon Favreau has confirmed that The Mandalorian Season 4 is in the works, naturally, we can’t do anything but wonder aloud where the future lies for the titular bounty hunter and his adorable little green friend.

It has long been speculated by many that The Mandalorian (2019) will eventually tie into the widely-hated Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, and recently, Favreau threw even more fuel to this fire by revealing that there is indeed a long-term “plan” for what has been dubbed the “MandoVerse” (live-action Star Wars in television).

Is it possible that Disney and Lucasfilm are using The Mandalorian, and other shows that take place during the New Republic era such as The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka (2023), to “fix” the Sequel Trilogy, in the same way critically-acclaimed animated show Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) did with the previously-despised Star Wars Prequel Trilogy?

Where Star Wars is concerned, anything is possible, and eventually, Disney and Lucasfilm will need to address the Bantha in the room — the Sequel Trilogy timeline, which, since Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019) came out, has remained completely untouched by Star Wars, whether animated, live action or beyond.

However, that could all be set to change with The Mandalorian Season 3. It’s possible that the show is gearing up to “jump forward” in time so that it can close the 25-year-gap that currently separates it from Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015). And if the plan is indeed to bring the show into Sequel Trilogy territory, then a time-jump is inevitable.

There’s no telling where Din Djarin and Grogu are heading, and the fact that Season 3 won’t be the last one (although there’s currently no release date for The Mandalorian Season 4) means that Disney and Lucasfilm are in no rush to reach a conclusion to their journey.

However, as already revealed in the trailers for The Mandalorian Season 3, it’s more than reasonable to assume that the bounty hunter will begin to train Grogu in the ways of the Mandalorian, while the Force-user will remain the show’s bridge into the world of the Jedi.

We also know that the third season will revolve around a much larger threat than the Empire, which many believe is the First Order — the enemy from the Sequel Trilogy. Perhaps then, closing the gap between The Mandalorian and the Sequel Trilogy “is the way”.

And there are many ways this can be done too, whether it’s a gradual passing of time over a number of seasons, or a bold time-jump, such as a leap forward within the narrative.

So, will Din Djarin get frozen in carbonite and wake decades later to find a much older Grogu in beskar armor and wielding a lightsaber? Now that would be something…

Check out the official trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 below:

As per Disney+, here’s the official synopsis for The Mandalorian Season 3:

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The Mandalorian Season 3 stars Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin/The Mandalorian), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Emily Swallow (The Armorer), Omid Abtahi (Dr. Pershing), Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto), and Tim Meadows and Christopher Lloyd in undisclosed roles.

The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere on Disney+ on March 1, 2023.

Do you think The Mandalorian will eventually connect to the Sequel Trilogy timeline? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!