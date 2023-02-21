Season 4 of ‘The Mandalorian’ Already Well Underway According to Showrunner

More Mandalorian is on the way soon!

There’s a lot of work that goes into a show like The Mandalorian. Writing, casting, filming, directing, editing, everything can take a lot of time and effort from a huge group of people. It’s understandable, therefore, that there would need to be a significant amount of time between seasons to make sure the entire crew gets everything just right. That time may be shorter than expected for the next season of The Mandalorian!

After the smash-hit success of Season 1 of The Mandalorian, fans were fortunate to only have to wait one year before the release of the second season. It took one more year before fans saw the return of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Grogu (Himself), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), but not in a full season, but rather a set of cameo episodes as part of The Book of Boba Fett. Even still, many fans will agree that it feels like ages since Mando (Pascal) and Grogu (Himself) have held center stage.

Fortunately, the wait will soon be over. Season 3 of The Mandalorian comes to Disney+ on March 1 of this year, and fans can’t wait to catch up with the helmeted hero and the force-wielding Baby Yoda. With just over a week away, there are many questions on the minds of Star Wars fans about this next installment in the franchise, but very few have been asking, “When will we see Mando next after Season 3?” content to wait for the current season to finish first. Showrunner Jon Favreau has not been so content, however.

In a recent interview covered by The Direct, Favreau didn’t just address the forthcoming Season 3. The creator of The Mandalorian also talked about Season 4 and that it’s actually fairly far along:

“Season 4? Yea, I’ve written it already. We have to know where we are going to tell a fully formed story. So, we had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I. And then slowly you just write each episode. So I was writing it during post-production, because all of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story.”

That’s not all. In keeping with Star Wars continuity, Favreau also addressed the upcoming series Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew, which he said will take place during the same time, though his involvement with those other two series is limited. It’s refreshing to see the crew, Favreau and Dave Filoni taking these live-action series so seriously, ensuring one continuous storyline from beginning to end. It will be fascinating to see how each ties into the next!

Season 3 of The Mandalorian debuts on Disney+ on March 1, 2023, and stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. According to the official logline of this Star Wars story, “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

