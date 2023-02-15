Could Fans See a ‘Mandalorian’ Movie Soon? It’s a Possibility…

The Mandalorian has been the most popular show on Disney+, but could it crossover to the movies?

It’s no secret how big The Mandalorian has become amongst Star Wars fans. The series has wide appeal; there are some great callbacks to other Star Wars properties and, of course, Baby Yoda/Grogu. When something is as popular as The Mandalorian, studios, and fans take note and consider what else can be done. To that end, fans have seen Mando/Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu at Disney Parks, but the question still remains: what about a Mando movie?

Making the crossover from television to film is always a dangerous move. Often it can signal the death knell for a successful franchise, either literally or figuratively. That hasn’t always been the case, though. The argument could easily be made that the superhero renaissance of the early 2000s was inspired by the success of two of the most popular cartoons of the 90s: X-Men: The Animated Series and Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

Both of these series were not afraid to delve deep into the Marvel Comic catalog, with appearances in each by the Avengers and other, more obscure superheroes and villains. The films that followed, X-Men (2000) and Spider-Man (2002), drew heavily from these series, even incorporating design elements and some themes from the music from the series into the films. It wasn’t long after that the Marvel Cinematic Universe started, and the rest was history!

So, could fans of The Mandalorian see a Mando movie anytime soon? Jon Favreau, creator, and showrunner thinks it’s a possibility. In speaking with Variety, as reported by The Direct, the filmmaker shared what he felt it would take to get a movie like that off the ground:

“It’s just a matter of where our time should be spent and what the appetite of the audience is. With all these stories we’re telling, it definitely is a full-time job just keeping this going with what we’re doing now. Television has a much different rhythm and schedule than film does.”

Favreau himself brought up the Marvel Cinematic Universe, mentioning how Marvel has carried characters from series to film effectively. He also mentioned how both he and Kevin Feige are engaged with each other’s work and how the fan bases have a tendency to overlap and inform decisions at each studio, both Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm. So, does Favreau think that a Mandalorian movie is possible? The director said, “There’s always an opportunity…”

The Mandalorian Season 3 hits Disney+ on March 1, 2023, and stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. According to the official logline of this Star Wars story, “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

What do you think about a Mandalorian movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!