Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield Returning For New ‘Spider-Man’ Project

A new Spider-Man project will feature the reunion of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Spider-Man has become one of the most popular Marvel Comic characters of all time. Tobey Maguire was the first to play the iconic role in Sony’s Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007) before the production company ultimately elected to go in a different direction and reboot the franchise entirely.

In stepped Andrew Garfield.

Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) both grossed over $700 million in the worldwide box office and there were plans for a third film to be made before, ultimately, the studio made the decision to go in a different direction yet again after reported disagreements and issues with the actor.

In stepped Tom Holland.

As Disney made waves with its Marvel Cinematic Universe, the company struck an agreement with Sony to allow its next Peter Parker/Spider-Man to be involved in the MCU, making his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War (2016).

Holland would go on to reprise the role in several MCU films, including his own trilogy of Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), which saw both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield step in as their own versions of Peter Parker in alternate universes to help Holland.

Now, it seems that the iconic duo will be back yet again in a special that will be released on February 28, 2023.

Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special will feature in-depth interviews with both Maguire and Garfield about their return to the role. You’ll also have access to never-before-heard stories from Zendaya (MJ), Tom Holland (Peter Parker/ Spider-Man), and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) about the film.

In the preview leading up to the special, both Maguire and Garfield shared their thoughts of returning as Peter Parker.

“When they called initially, I was like finally! [Laughs] I got the call and was immediately open about coming to do this,” Maguire said. “Not without nerves – you know, “What will this look like and what will the experience be?” But to get to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together? It’s just like, “Yes!” It’s fun and exciting.

“I love these films and I love all of the different series. If these guys called me and said, “Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?” or “Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?”, it would be a “yes!” Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?”

Garfield shared that he had a “good vibe” about being around both Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland.

“I think myself, Tom, and Tobey came into this going, “Well, how’s this gonna go?” I’d had lovely interactions with Tom and Tobey previously; not big hangouts, but really sweet moments at parties or events – or as sweet and deep as those things can go, which is not very! But I got a really good vibe from Tom and a really good vibe from Tobey. So I was excited to get to know these guys more and to see what we could create together,” Garfield said.

“We all came with our own history and with our own relationship to the character in our own films. I think what really was wonderful, and how it unfolded very early on, was Tobey and I felt very aligned and very clear about what our intentions were for being there. Ultimately, it was to serve Tom as an actor and, as characters, serving Tom’s Peter Parker. I think from that place, everything flowed. It enabled Tobey and me to have a bit more fun maybe than we would’ve had if we were the ones fully carrying the story.”

While many fans are speculating about the potential for the three Spider-Men to get back together in the future, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Disney and Sony have confirmed that a Spider-Man 4 film starring Tom Holland is in the works, but as for the future of Maguire and Garfield, nothing has come to light.

