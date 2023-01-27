Tobey Maguire Teases Future Appearances as ‘Spider-Man’ – “Why Wouldn’t I Want to do That?”

Could audiences see Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man once again?

When Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) exploded into theaters, audiences weren’t wrong in calling it one of the most ambitious crossovers in the history of cinema. Then, to quote the old nursery rhyme, along came a spider. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) broke the internet and audiences’ brains when it reunited three generations of Spider-Men, along with their respective villains.

Both Avengers and No Way Home excelled when it came to bringing together actors and characters from different movies and franchises. Instead of inserting a character like T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) simply because he’s popular, his appearance was meaningful and advanced the plot. The same can definitely be said for No Way Home.

The Spider-Man sequel could have easily pulled a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and tossed in Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield for fanservice, then immediately removed them from the equation, but they didn’t. Tom Holland, Maguire, and Garfield were integral to the plot, and alongside their villains like Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and others, provided both the major dramatic conflict and resolution.

Fans were tickled to see the return of greats like Maguire, Dafoe, Garfield, Foxx, Alfred Molina, and more, and thrilled to see behind-the-scenes images and videos of the heroes and villains meeting one another. Now, just this week, Marvel Studios has shed a little more light onto this incredible entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview with Marvel, reported by Variety, Tobey Maguire addressed his comeback to Marvel, specifically Spider-Man. The actor related what it was like to get that first call:

“When they called initially, I was like finally!…I got the call and was immediately open about coming to do this. Not without nerves – you know, ‘What will this look like and what will the experience be?’ But to get to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together? It’s just like, ‘Yes!” It’s fun and exciting.’”

Maguire was quick to say that he would be willing to come back to one of his most famous roles. The star of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002) cited the fantastic time he had working on No Way Home and said:

“If these guys called me and said, ‘Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?’ or ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’ it would be a ‘yes!’ Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?”

This could have significant implications, seeing as how Avengers: Secret Wars (2026) has been rumored to be another massive crossover event, bringing together stars from across the entire Marvel Canon. Whether this comes to pass or not, time will tell, but it is evident that Tobey Maguire, for one, would be more than willing to become the wall-crawler once more!

What do you think about Tobey Maguire returning to Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments below!