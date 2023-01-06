Newly Released Concept Art Reveals Huge Deleted Cameo In ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

in Marvel

Posted on by Braden Nelsen Leave a comment
Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man (right), Tom Holland as Spider-Man (middle), and Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man (left)

Credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) was already action-packed, but this would have been something else!

tom holland as spider-man
Credit: Marvel Studios/ Sony Pictures

The most ambitious crossover event since Avengers: Endgame (2019), No Way Home, was an amazing feat. The film brought together heroes and villains from nearly twenty years of comic book movies in a meaningful way. Each had their own purpose, and each served the plot and moved the story forward, but there was almost one more character than audiences saw in the movie.

Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin
Credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Related: Tobey Maguire Goes Viral With Latest Comments on ‘Spider-Man’

The thing that set No Way Home apart from other movies that had impressive cameos, like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), was how they were used. In Multiverse of Madness, audiences saw impressive appearances from Reed Richards (John Krasinski), Captain Carter (Hailey Atwell), and Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart), who all, minutes later, were mere speedbumps in Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) road to her goal.

Patrick Stewart as Professor X in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (2022)
Credit: Marvel Studios

No Way Home had equally amazing appearances from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men, along with excellent villains like Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, and an unforgettable performance from Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. The area in which they differed, however, was their importance to the plot. Maguire and Garfield were able to help Tom Holland’s Peter Parker grow and mature into the Spider-Man (Holland) he could be. Each villain pushed the heroes to their breaking point, effecting real change.

Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker (left), Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds (middle), and Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

A new piece of concept art reveals there was almost one more villain that might have pushed Tom Holland’s Spider-Man past that point! Phil Langone, concept artist for the film, posted a piece to Instagram, shared by The Direct, which shows yet another member of Spidey’s rogue’s gallery, and one that audiences have met before!

Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes / The Vulture
Credit: Marvel Studios

The newly revealed piece shows the villains gathered in a hiding place of sorts, and alongside Doc Ock (Molina) is a figure familiar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: the unmistakable Vulture/Adrian Toomes, played by Michael Keaton. Though his back is to the viewer, the artist later confirmed that it was indeed intended to be Keaton in a very “early iteration.”

Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes
Credit: Phil Langone via Instagram/Marvel Studios

An appearance by Keaton’s Vulture would have certainly made for a different movie. For Peter Parker (Holland) to face and try and rehabilitate one of the villains from his own universe would have been a game changer. In addition, the inclusion of the Vulture (Keaton) would have nearly completed one iteration of Spidey’s classic Sinister Six.

Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes/Vulture in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: MCU Reportedly Preparing to Reboot ‘Spider-Man’ Character Again

In a surprising turn of events, there has been little to no news about the return of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. No Way Home saw the character starting his new life in a tiny New York Apartment, with a new Spidey suit and a new life of anonymity. The next Spider-Man content fans can expect to see will be Sony Pictures Animation, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), which has been rumored to contain a cameo from the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

What do you think of an appearance by Keaton in No Way Home? Let us know in the comments below!

Braden Nelsen

The two things most people learn first when talking with Braden is his passion for history, and for Disney. Braden has been a Disney fan from the word go, and if not in the parks with his wife and family, can often be found doing things to incorporate Disney in the day to day, whether that be painting, trying out park recipes at home, or collecting the odd Disney antique!

Be the first to comment!