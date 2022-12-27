MCU Reportedly Preparing to Reboot ‘Spider-Man’ Character Again

Even the most basic of Marvel fans can agree that Spider-Man/Peter Parker could very well be considered the face of the brand. Out of all of Earth’s mightiest heroes, it seems like the wall-crawler has been recast, reworked, rebooted, and reimagined more times than any. After all, that’s how we got Into the Spider-Verse and No Way Home. However, it looks like the MCU might be preparing to reintroduce the character yet again.

With the introduction of MCU entries like Multiverse of Madness, No Way Home, Loki, and the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the studio has fully embraced the insanity and taken a headlong dive into the multiverse motifs seen across the comics. Not only does this mean fans can expect a whole new host of other Marvel entities possibly appearing in the cinematic universe, but other variants of familiar characters as well. As demonstrated by No Way Home, Tom Holland isn’t the only Peter Parker in existence, but he’s not the only Spider-Man either.

Miguel O’Hara is the Spider-Man of Marvel’s famous 2099 timeline, and he’s already set to play a massive role in the upcoming Across the Spider-Verse. Now that Marvel is starting to utilize alternate universes, a full-fledged live-action appearance of the character might be closer than many fans think. He may or may not be portrayed by Oscar Issac, considering he’s a bit too busy with Moon Knight, but inducting him into the MCU would be a phenomenal feat on Marvel’s part.

Not only would a Spider-Man: 2099 film introduce fans to a futuristic superhero film with one of the studio’s most interesting characters, but Miguel O’Hara would give a unique flavor to the Spider-Man mythos. Not only is the character an interracial genetic engineer (appealing to a more diverse and inclusive audience), but his powers and abilities tremendously dwarf Marvel’s golden boy, Peter Parker. Not only can he web-swing, cling to walls, and perform other feats shared with the original Spider-Man, he has the added benefits of venomous fangs, natural spinnerets similar to the Tobey Maguire portrayal, and retractable talons. Easily an upgrade from the standard-issue Spidey, but what makes his future in the MCU so strong isn’t just the Multiverse connection but his mutant status.

In the 2099 run, Spider-Man earns his powers through genetic mutations and experimentation, not through a radioactive spider bite. With the studio showing interest and hinting at the appearance of mutants like the X-Men in the MCU, as well as upcoming projects like The Mutants, it makes sense that O’Hara could be on his way to getting a live-action adaptation. Provided the upcoming Spider-Verse sequel does well, the 2099 variant might be the next logical step for the Spider-Man series.

A futuristic series would be an exciting direction for the MCU to take. With the Guardians of the Galaxy set to make their final stand and the door left wide open for time travel and dimension hopping, the studio might be looking at different characters who have more grand-scale sci-fi stories to tell. 2099 might be a safe place to start, especially if the MCU plans to take a more intense and dramatic direction. It’s all speculation, but the idea of Miguel O’Hara’s arrival certainly has a strong foundation.

Do you think the MCU might be getting a new Spider-Man? Tell us in the comments below!