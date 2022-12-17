This MCU ‘Spider-Man’ Actor Is Getting His Own Spin-Off Movie

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Donald Glover, who is best known for playing Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) and Simba in The Lion King (2019), is getting his own Spider-Man spin-off movie.

The film will reportedly revolve around obscure Spider-Man villain, the Hypno-Hustler, a performer who uses hypnosis-technology to steal from his audiences, who first appeared in the 1978 comic book “Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man No. 24” (1978).

This might confuse some fans, though, as Glover previously appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) in a very brief scene, in which he plays Aaron Davies/Prowler, who was revealed in a deleted scene to be Miles Morales’ uncle.

Glover previously voiced Miles Morales/Spider-Man in the Disney XD series Ultimate Spider-Man (2015), and even before that was attached to playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), a role that ultimately went to Andrew Garfield.

Now, Glover is finally set to make his mark on the Spider-Man franchise. However, the film is not expected to form part of the MCU, and will instead follow Venom (2018), Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), and Morbius (2022) as part of Sony’s Spider-Man universe.

Glover is also expected to reprise his role as the sophisticated smuggler in upcoming live-action Star Wars series Lando (TBA).

As per Wikipedia, here’s a description of the Hypno-Hustler:

Antoine Desloin is the lead singer of the Mercy Killers, going by the name of Hypno-Hustler. The Hypno-Hustler can perform hypnosis with the aid of his guitar, and when teamed with his backup band, The Mercy Killers, can perform mass hypnosis. His boots can emit knockout gas on demand, and have retractable knives in the soles.

Other upcoming Spider-Man projects include Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (2024), and Madame Web (2024).

