Forgotten ‘Star Wars’ Sequel May Get Marvel’s Special Treatment

The faraway galaxy has been very busy over the last number of years. Since the Force “awakened” in 2015 with the first entry in Disney and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars sequel trilogy, we’ve seen a number of Star Wars projects arrive on both the big screen and the small screen.

Solo: A Star Wars Story ends on a major cliffhanger that has remained unresolved for four years. Unfortunately, the film only grossed $393.2 million worldwide against a budget of $275 — $300 million, while also being met with a lukewarm reception from fans and critics.

The character Qi’ra, however, who is played by Emilia Clarke in the 2018 film, was recently reintroduced into Star Wars canon in the War of the Bounty Hunters and Crimson Reign comic book crossover series.

However, whether or not Disney and Lucasfilm intend to follow Solo up, whether it’s on the big screen or on Disney+, remains to be seen. But seeing as Kathleen Kennedy previously referred to the spin-off movie as a “mistake”, it would seem unlikely.

Emilia Clarke, on the other hand, has plenty of ideas for where they could take Qi’ra, describing the character as having “unfinished business”. Either way, we’d love to see Star Wars get the Werewolf By Night treatment.

As per the official Star Wars website, here’s the synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story:

Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is streaming on Disney+. It stars Alden Ehrenreich (Han Solo), Emilia Clark (Qi’ra), Ray Park (Darth Maul), Woody Harrelson (Tobias Beckett), Thandiwe Newton (Val), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), Paul Bettany (Dryden Vos), Donald Glover (Lando Calrissian), and Jon Favreau (Rio Durant).

