Forgotten ‘Star Wars’ Sequel May Get Marvel’s Special Treatment

in Star Wars

Posted on by Daniel Roberts
Harrison Ford as Han Solo

Credit: Lucasfilm

The faraway galaxy has been very busy over the last number of years. Since the Force “awakened” in 2015 with the first entry in Disney and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars sequel trilogy, we’ve seen a number of Star Wars projects arrive on both the big screen and the small screen.

There have been five Star Wars movies in theaters in that time — all three chapters of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and spin-off movies Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), and Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) — and a number of live-action and animated television projects on Disney+.

Qi'ra in Solo A Star Wars Story
Credit: Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian (2019), The Book of Boba Fett (2021), Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), Andor (2022), Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021), Star Wars: Visions (2021), and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022) have all made the Force just as strong on the small screen.

But while Star Wars offers similar content to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, whether it’s movies, live-action shows, or animated shows, there’s no denying that the MCU has experimented slightly more with its storytelling.

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin (left) and Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan (right) in The Mandalorian Season 2
Credit: Lucasfilm

Werewolf By Night (2022) is one of the best examples of this, as it’s neither a television show nor a movie — it’s a “novella”-style film that runs just shy of an hour, and then it’s done. It’s based on the Marvel Comics of the same name and is the first Marvel Studios Special Presentation.

And now we also have The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022), which is also canon and forms part of the wider MCU. But will Star Wars ever release its own short films on the streaming service (the less said about The Star Wars Holiday Special, the better)?

Jack Russel in the Bloodstone Cage in Werewolf By Night
Credit: Marvel Studios

Well, Solo: A Star Wars Story co-writer John Kasdan seems to think so. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kasdan talked about whether or not he thinks the Star Wars spin-off will ever get a sequel, while adding that a “short-form novella” film would be the best approach.

Here’s what he said when discussing a possible follow-up to Solo:

“I don’t honestly know. I’m always afraid to ask Kathy [Kathleen Kennedy] because she can see right through me. Despite all my resistance, she instantly sees right through me, and she can see my desire to tell more stories there. But in recent months, I have been intrigued by the wonderful Werewolf by Night as a potential form of storytelling on Disney+. So I would love to see Lucasfilm embrace a short-form novella version for telling some of their stories. That certainly seems like a place where future stories about those characters could live.”

Emilia Clarke as Qi'ra and Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo in Solo A Star Wars Story
Credit: Lucasfilm

Solo: A Star Wars Story ends on a major cliffhanger that has remained unresolved for four years. Unfortunately, the film only grossed $393.2 million worldwide against a budget of $275 — $300 million, while also being met with a lukewarm reception from fans and critics.

The character Qi’ra, however, who is played by Emilia Clarke in the 2018 film, was recently reintroduced into Star Wars canon in the War of the Bounty Hunters and Crimson Reign comic book crossover series.

Solo A Star Wars Story Poster
Credit: Lucasfilm

However, whether or not Disney and Lucasfilm intend to follow Solo up, whether it’s on the big screen or on Disney+, remains to be seen. But seeing as Kathleen Kennedy previously referred to the spin-off movie as a “mistake”, it would seem unlikely.

Emilia Clarke, on the other hand, has plenty of ideas for where they could take Qi’ra, describing the character as having “unfinished business”. Either way, we’d love to see Star Wars get the Werewolf By Night treatment.

Werewolf By Night
Credit: Marvel Studios

As per the official Star Wars website, here’s the synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story:

Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is streaming on Disney+. It stars Alden Ehrenreich (Han Solo), Emilia Clark (Qi’ra), Ray Park (Darth Maul), Woody Harrelson (Tobias Beckett), Thandiwe Newton (Val), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), Paul Bettany (Dryden Vos), Donald Glover (Lando Calrissian), and Jon Favreau (Rio Durant).

Would you like to see Star Wars “novella” movies on Disney+? Let us know in the comments down below!

Daniel Roberts

Dan is a huge fan of Star Wars, Disney, Jurassic Park, Ghostbusters and Harry Potter, and has written for numerous entertainment websites, including Epicstream, Theme Park Tourist and Homey Hawaii. He has also completed a children's novel, which he hopes to get published within the next year.

