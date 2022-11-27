‘Spider-Man’ Franchise Breaks New Record

in Marvel

Posted on by Kyle Burlingame Leave a comment
Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man

Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

After Tom Holland starred alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the Spider-Man franchise broke some records.

Zendaya as MJ Williams (left) and Tom Holland as Spider-Man (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Related: Kevin Bacon Might Get Another MCU Role

With Star Wars, Marvel, and DC creating some well-known characters, it’s no surprise that some of those would be very successful. Spider-Man has always been a popular character amongst fans, but no one was ready for Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). No Way Home pushed the boundaries on how to tell a story with Spider-Man and proved that having more than one web-slinger doesn’t hurt.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man faced several iconic villains, such as Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, leaving him in dangerous situations. After the massive success of No Way Home, a new study figured out that the Spider-Man franchise went from being a popular franchise to one of the best.

Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Andrew Garfield Attacked By Celebrity Over Acting Decisions

Betway ran a study giving each franchise a certain amount of points based on several factors listed below:

Betway Study over Popular Franchise

Related: Kevin Bacon Might Get Another MCU Role

The study shows No Way Home carried the franchise and brought it up with Star Wars. While Spider-Man is cool and fun, it makes sense that Jedi and Sith would still hold up and keep Star Wars at the top. Marvel is full of well-known super heroes, but that doesn’t mean that the franchise doesn’t have any shortcomings that don’t hurt the franchise.

Spider-Man is considered its own franchise because the super hero is so popular that the set of projects around the characters makes more sense to compare it by itself rather than with Marvel. Tom Holland still has time to continue the franchise further and challenge Star Wars for the top spot, but Disney plans to release more movies.

Tom Holland as Spider-Man
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Related: Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man 4’ Reportedly In Trouble

Over the next few years, Star Wars might create a bigger leap, but for Spider-Man to be considered right there next to the beloved franchise is astonishing.

Do you think Spider-Man is worthy of being in second place? Let us know what you think!

Kyle Burlingame

Kyle loves to spend his time reading Star Wars and Marvel comics. He also paints Star Wars miniatures and since he can't be a Jedi, he continues his training as a Black Belt in Shudokan Karate.

Be the first to comment!