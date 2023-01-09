Hugh Jackman Opens Up About Steroid Allegations For ‘X-Men’ Role

Hugh Jackman has always been ripped and showing off his muscles while playing Logan/Wolverine in the X-Men movies, and some fans question whether or not the Canadian actor used steroids. Thankfully, the actor revealed whether or not he did.

With Deadpool 3 (2024) bringing Hugh Jackman into the MCU, fans are beyond excited to see the actor in another project. After James Mangold’s Logan (2017), fans truly thought that was the end of Jackman’s run as Wolverine. The actor thought the same thing until Ryan Reynolds persuaded him to give another go as the iconic hero in his next movie.

Deadpool 3 will continue Reynold’s story as Wade Wilson/Deadpool as the antihero goes from the Fox Universe into the MCU. Reports claim that Deadpool will be traveling across the Fox Universes using some of the TVA’s technology, and that’s why Wolverine will be in the movie.

Ever since Deadpool became a big super hero in live-action, fans have been begging for the two actors to share the screen, and now fans will get their wish with the movie set in the MCU leaving lots of room for bizarre and hilarious cameos while also including other characters from the MCU.

Sadly, the X-Men are nowhere in sight as Marvel Studios hasn’t announced any big plans for mutants just yet, leaving fans annoyed that the iconic super hero team could take several more years to hit the big screen.

In an interview with Chris Wallace, according to Variety, Jackman talked about his career as Wolverine and explained what he needed to do to get into good shape and if he used any steroids:

Wallace: “Over the years people have wondered, did he juice? Did he take steroids?” Jackman: “No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine,” Jackman said. “I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, ‘I don’t love it that much.’ So no, I just did it the old school way. And I tell you, I’ve eaten more chickens — I’m so sorry to all the vegans and vegetarians and to the chickens of the world. Literally the karma is not good for me. If the deity has anything related to chickens, I’m in trouble.”

Jackman continued to talk about how he originally thought Wolverine was part wolf and actually came to set with inspiration as wolves for his role:

“So I went [to set] with all these wolf moves and I was doing these moves, and the director said, ‘What are you doing? And I said, ‘Well, I was just thinking wolves are always looking like this because they’re actually smelling, they’ve got their nose to the ground. That’s why they’re looking like this all the time.’ And he goes, ‘What do you mean a wolf?’ And I said, ‘Well, you know, Wolverine — I’m part wolf so…’ and he goes, ‘No, you’re a wolverine.’”

Jackman had a lot more to share about his experience, but he made it very clear that his physique didn’t require steroids. It was all earned through intense diets and hardcore workouts which the actor can say with pride. It’s not easy to look like that due to the rigorous discipline that is needed, but Jackman has done it for countless years and now is doing it again for Deadpool 3.

