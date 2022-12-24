Marvel Reportedly Retconning ‘Eternals’ For ‘X-Men’ Franchise

Marvel might be making a huge change to the MCU, and if it’s true, it might make the ending of Eternals (2021) worth it.

Unlike other franchises, Marvel can’t decide which movie flops to erase or get rid of because the MCU is super interconnected, and removing a movie tends to confuse more fans than help the franchise’s story. So certain stories are normally left behind and later expanded to make them feel more purposeful.

For instance, Marvel left Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) to tease some future encounters for the Avengers that at the time felt unnecessary but made movies like Avengers: Endgame (2019) more meaningful. Now, Marvel might do the same with Eternals if the rumors are true.

According to DanielRPK, a well-known insider, Marvel is going to change what remains of the Celestial, Tiamut, into Genosha, the island that Mutants live on:

RUMOR: Tiamut (the Dreaming Celestial from the Eternals film) has been transformed into the island ‘Genosha’ — which serves as the home of mutants in Marvel comics. The Thunderbolts will venture to the island in their film in search of adamantium.

Having the Thunderbolts (2024) retcon this part of the MCU will be very good. One of the biggest complaints for the Eternals crew was that Tiamut’s death was massive as a Celestial rose from the ground, and yet NO ONE came to check out the situation. On top of this, no one seemed to care that a large head was sticking out of the ocean.

Making Tiamut into Genosha would help build up the story of what is happening with Mutants and make Eternals feel more attached to the MCU. Right now, any fan can watch the movie and not see any immediate demands to watch it because the movie is separate from the MCU almost entirely unless you count all of the verbal mentions of the Blip and Thanos and Tony Stark.

If anything, this would help make the X-Men’s eventual entrance into the MCU more meaningful and would help start to explain what’s happening with Mutants. Marvel wanted to push lesser-known super heroes in the spotlight into the MCU before committing to the X-Men. Now, it’s probably time to bring the super heroes into the story before Avengers: Secret Wars (2026).

Do you like this potential change to Eternals? Let us know what you think!