Dave Filoni On Ending ‘Star Wars’ Stories — Thinking About ‘The Mandalorian’

The Mandalorian is one of the biggest icons in the Star Wars universe, and some people like Dave Filoni are already thinking about what it would mean to end the beloved series.

Everything comes to an end. Star Wars: The Clone Wars is one of the more recent endings for fans as they got to finally see how Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Maul (Sam Witwer) survive Order 66 and what really happened at the end of the Clone Wars. Sure, fans knew what happened to Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker due to Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005), but other characters like Rex and Ahsoka weren’t seen in the prequel trilogy and a mystery to fans.

Some people believed Ahsoka would die, but this doesn’t happen because her story continues in Star Wars: Rebels and The Mandalorian. Now, the character is getting her own show which will debut later this year. This happens because Dave Filoni knows how to write Star Wars stories and has spent a lot of time working on them.

After finishing Rebels and Clone Wars, Filoni knows a thing or two about endings. Both series lasted a few years, and The Mandalorian is just about to release Season 3, with another season already in the works. Yet, how long does Pedro Pascal get to be Din Djarin? How long will Disney get to keep Grogu and Din together in a series?

While fans adore the duo, some shows reach a point where the fun and story start to become stale if the series drags on longer than it should. Dave Filoni is fully aware of this and knows that stories are what keep a series like The Mandalorian alive and fresh. If there’s no story, there’s no Mandalorian.

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Filoni shared that ending stories is never his favorite thing to do. He believes that each story shouldn’t be a closed story at the end so that fans have hope of another story continuing what was left behind. While looking at The Mandalorian Season 2, he felt the same way:

“There’s a big question at the end of Season 2, of what will Mando do next? Is that relationship over? In life, things don’t always come to a perfect ending. I think things can continue on, and your adventure continues every day. I used to think about it with Clone Wars all the time. When is that battle over? When is that struggle over, because it culminates in Revenge of the Sith. But that can’t be the ending for that show, even though that’s the ending of that era. That took a while to figure out.”

He goes on to reiterate the importance of ending stories with the hope that another project will come in to continue the story:

“I think that in some ways you want each season to have a feeling of an ending. But in a lot of what I’ve done, I don’t like hard endings. I like reading books in a series and then thinking, ‘Oh, there’s another book, and this is going to keep going.’ It’s always sad for me when an adventure ends and the characters are seemingly done with their journey. So I think there’s always that little bit of hope that something can continue.”

Ending a series like The Mandalorian isn’t easy. When it happens, it will be a big moment for fans, but it won’t be the end. Some other project or story will continue the story, and that’s great. Fans don’t know what to expect from Din Djarin and Grogu, but they have quickly won over the entire Star Wars community, and Lucasfilm must realize that a story like that can’t continue for another ten years.

In some way, the story will end, and it seems like Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau are figuring out the final details. It’s possible that The Mandalorian could easily outgrow his series and move to the big screen with his own trilogy of movies due to some rumors, but as the flagship of Disney+, it’s unlikely that Disney will allow that.

When do you think The Mandalorian will end? Let us know what you think!