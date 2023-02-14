Jon Favreau Receives Long-Overdue Award For Filmmaking

Jon Favreau is finally getting some of the recognition he deserves!

If you’ve seen movies from Disney, Marvel, or shows from Lucasfilm in the past 15 years, odds are you’ve seen something from Jon Favreau. The filmmaker has really found his niche with Disney, directing movies like Iron Man (2008) and The Jungle Book (2016) and creating the immensely popular series, The Mandalorian. Fans have also been able to see the filmmaker in front of the camera as well, portraying Happy Hogan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Pre Vizsla in The Mandalorian. Now, he’s finally getting his due!

Favreau has been a filmmaker for decades now, directing his first feature-length film in 2001; he rose to prominence after the smash hit success of his new holiday classic, Elf (2003). Marvel brought him in to direct and produce the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man, back in 2008. He’s been heavily involved with the franchise ever since, even appearing as Happy Hogan (Favreau) in films after the death of Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), acting as another mentor to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in the Spider-Man franchise.

The director himself has shared the highlight of his filmmaking career, however, and it wasn’t with Marvel! A huge Star Wars fan, Favreau was elated to take on The Mandalorian and has been a fantastic driving force behind the project ever since. In a featurette for the third season of the Disney+ series, Favreau briefly mentions how that last scene of Season 2 was the highlight of his career: being able to write and see Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) himself return to Star Wars is a dream for anyone who grew up loving the franchise!

Now, Jon Favreau is finally getting at least a little recognition for the immense contributions he’s made to the world of cinema. In a recent tweet from The Hollywood Reporter, it was revealed that the actor/director/writer and all-around filmmaker has just been awarded his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Though the director certainly wouldn’t say it himself, it’s about time!

@THR said:

#TheMandalorian showrunner and #IronMan director Jon Favreau has received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame pic.twitter.com/O6S1MCVUl0 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2023

Awarded for achievement in the entertainment industry, Favreau’s star joins 2,700 other stars of figures in the entertainment industry, including everyone from Bud Abbot to Hans Zimmer and just about everyone in between. Though he has numerous filmmaking credits, the star is for Television Broadcasting, representing his work on The Mandalorian. Favreau was joined in receiving this honor by long-time friends, and co-workers, Robert Downey Jr., Kevin Feige, and Louis D’Esposito.

Favreau’s next release, The Mandalorian Season 3, hits Disney+ on March 1, 2023, and stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. According to the official logline of this Star Wars story, “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

