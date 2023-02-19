‘The Mandalorian’ Might’ve Spoiled ‘Star Wars’ Icon’s Return

Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian Season 3 is just a few weeks away from debut, and Star Wars might’ve failed in hiding the return of one of the most popular characters in the galaxy far, far away.

With Mandalorians like Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sachkoff) leading Mandalore, fans know things might not go so well for Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin once he gets on Mandalore. With the Darksaber, he will be feared and challenged by many opponents as he goes to reclaim his honor for showing his face to Grogu at the end of Season 2.

Season 3 boasts epic space battles, Coruscant, more details about the Empire’s mysterious plans, and of course, a lot more Mandalorians in the series. Things are looking great for Din and Grogu, as Season 3 might be the biggest story that Lucasfilm has told in some time.

One thing Season 2 brought to The Mandalorian was a lot of cameos. Fans got to see Bo-Katan, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett and Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker. All these characters had a good amount of time in the spotlight, but the trailers never revealed their role in the upcoming season, but the latest trailers might’ve given up on secrecy.

After hiding Grogu for months and making no merchandise ahead of time for the little green creature was impressive, but the latest trailer might have thrown all secrecy out of the window. Star Wars Holocron shared a still from the recent trailer of they think might just be Boba Fett:

Hard to tell, but is this Boba Fett in the new look at #TheMandalorian

Hard to tell, but is this Boba Fett in the new look at #TheMandalorian? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/ofSus7Vsq7 — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) February 17, 2023

While Boba Fett and Din Djarin now have a history, the two characters ended on good terms with no signs of Boba Fett returning anytime. As the Daimyo of Tatooine, it doesn’t make sense for Mando to be heading back. Yet, fans do see Peli Motto in the trailers meaning that Mos Espa might return for a third season after all.

Yet, the real question is why? What purpose does Mando have in returning to Tatooine? He has Grogu, and Mandalore is nowhere close to the sand planet. Despite always needing resources and some intel, a side quest for Season 3 would feel counter intuitive at this point due to the public sentiment from fans that Tatooine has been visited for too often on Disney+.

At the moment, it’s unclear if and how Boba Fett will appear in the season, but it might not be the right move even if Boba Fett delivers another amazing action scene just like he did in Season 2. No matter what, Din’s story should start to focus more and more about Mandalore and resolving his honor while learning about what the Empire wants with Grogu.

Do you think Boba Fett will return? Should he have a cameo in Season 3?