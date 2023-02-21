‘Mandalorian’ Star Drops Exciting Update For New Series

in Star Wars

Star Wars and Mandalorian fans rejoice!

The Mandalorian has been a fantastic vehicle for Star Wars. Set in the era after Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983), the series has the opportunity that much of Star Wars doesn’t have: creative license and flexibility. Since Lucasfilm was purchased by Disney, that era is completely open: no one knows the canon between Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015). Therefore, there’s a lot of room to explore, and explore they will!

Since Season 1, fans have seen Din Djarin/Mando (Pedro Pascal) going to both new and familiar planets, meeting with new and familiar faces as he tries to make his way in the Galaxy. The first season laid the groundwork very well, staying away from cameos and familiar characters and just introducing audiences to characters who would soon be fan favorites: Mando (Pascal), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), Kuiil (Nick Nolte) and of course, Grogu (himself).

With that backdrop of strong characters, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni felt a little more comfortable introducing some familiar faces in Season 2. Fans were treated to not only the first live-action appearance of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) but also an epic season finale featuring the ultimate Jedi himself, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). More cameos would follow in The Book of Boba Fett, but audiences were excited to learn that Ahsoka (Dawson) would soon be getting her own series.

The series will focus on Anakin Skywalker’s (Hayden Christensen) erstwhile apprentice and has been rumored to feature her former master, as well as a hunt for infamous Imperial villain, Grand Admiral Thrawn, whose name Tano (Dawson) dropped in the second season of The Mandalorian. While there’s still very little information that has been released about the series, there is now one more piece of news that fans can be glad of!

During a recent interview covered by The Direct, Dawson told fans roughly when they can expect the series to hit Disney+. Elaborating on the very general “2023”, Dawson said:

“‘Ahsoka,’ that’s going to probably come out in the Fall. We’re going to have ‘Haunted Mansion’ coming out in August [this has been recently pushed to up to late July] first.”

This update gives fans a much better window of when to expect the next new Star Wars series. Now, fans know to look for Ahsoka, likely in the early Fall of 2023, sometime after The Haunted Mansion (2023) reboot. This will be the fifth live-action Star Wars series which started with The Mandalorian and includes The Book of Boba FettAndor, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. If it’s anything like its predecessors, audiences are in for an amazing show!

Ahsoka debuts on Disney+ sometime this Fall and stars Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, and Ivanna Sakhno, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Ray Stevenson in undisclosed roles. The series has been rumored to really push the boundaries of Star Wars and promises to show Ahsoka (Dawson) on a fascinating journey through the Galaxy.

