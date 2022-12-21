A Recap of Ahsoka Before You Watch the Live-Action Series

Ahsoka Tano will soon be returning to our television screens with her first ever live-action series titled Ahsoka (2023). Rosario Dawson will be reprising her role as the Togruta Jedi, having last appeared in The Book of Boba Fett (2021), and before that The Mandalorian Season 2.

An official release date is yet to be confirmed, however, the series is expected some time during 2023. So while you have the time, we recommend catching up on all things Ahsoka Tano so that you’re as up to speed as possible by the time the live-action show drops on Disney+.

So let’s revisit all of Ahsoka’s appearances in Star Wars so far, from Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) to The Book of Boba Fett and everything in between…

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Movie)

Ahsoka’s first ever appearance in Star Wars was in the animated theatrical film Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008), in which she’s introduced as Anakin Skywalker’s new Padawan. Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein) must help Anakin (Matt Lanter) to rescue Jabba the Hutt’s child, who has seemingly been taken by Separatist forces.

It may surprise you to learn that Ahsoka didn’t go down too well with fans during her time in the film and the first couple of seasons of the show of the same name, as she’s pretty snarky and arrogant during her early ears. Fortunately, she becomes refined as the show goes on, and has now become one of the most beloved Star Wars characters of all time.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (TV Series)

The Clone Wars film might not be particularly impressive, but it did spawn the television series of the same name, which ran from 2008 until 2020 (although there was a hiatus, at which time it had been canceled until Disney+ revived it for its seventh and final season). Star Wars: The Clone Wars is widely considered the best Star Wars has to offer, and it’s plain to see why.

The show bridges the three-year gap between prequel trilogy installments Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005). For the most part, it follows Ahsoka Tano as she continues to train under Anakin’s tutelage. And she goes through a lot during this time, from being framed for murder to leaving the Jedi Order.

She returns for the four-part finale, however, she no longer considers herself a Jedi — at least not one who’s part of the Order. Ahsoka really matures throughout The Clone Wars, going from being a bratty Padawan to a highly formidable Jedi who is able to take on enemies such as disgraced Sith Lord Darth Maul (Sam Witwer).

During the show, she develops friendships with characters such as Mandalorian Death Watch member Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and clone Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker). At the end of the series, Order 66 forces Ahsoka to fake her own death and go into hiding, which ultimately sees her becoming one of the first Star Wars characters to rebel against the Galactic Empire.

Star Wars: Rebels

Star Wars: Rebels (2014) is the second canonical animated series from the faraway galaxy, and takes place nine years after the Clone Wars ended. The show revolves around a young Jedi named Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray), and rebels Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall), Zeb Orrelios (Steve Blum), Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar), Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), and Astromech droid Chopper.

During the show, Ahsoka Tano makes a return (with Ashley Eckstein reprising her role) as the unknown rebel agent “Fulcrum”, who is later revealed to be the Togruta Jedi in disguise. While her time in the show is quite brief (although she does return in the fourth and final season), Rebels is responsible for a truly defining moment in Ahsoka’s life as a Jedi.

In the Season 4 episode “A World Between Worlds”, Ezra finds himself in a mystical realm where time doesn’t exist, where, through a doorway, he sees Ahsoka battling Darth Vader (as seen in the two-part Season 2 finale “Twilight of the Apprentice”), and, having previously believed she died in that fight, pulls her into the realm, thus changing the entire course of her life.

In the epilogue of the show’s finale, “Family Reunion – and Farewell”, which takes place some time after Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983), Ahsoka returns and visits Sabine so that they can begin their search for Ezra, who disappeared years before with Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). The live-action show is said to revolve around this search.

“Ahsoka” (Novel)

“Ahsoka” (2015) is a novel by author EK Johnston which is considered canon within the Star Wars universe. It takes place roughly a year after The Clone Wars, and finds Ahsoka going from planet to planet, taking whatever job she can find as she tries to evade the wrath of the Galactic Empire, whose forces continue to hunt and kill Jedi all across the galaxy.

Ahsoka is eventually discovered by Inquisitors, which also endangers the peaceful community she works with. The story fits in nicely with everything we had learned about Ahsoka up until this point, and it also marks the beginning of her journey as a rebel. Unfortunately, elements of the book were recently retconned in the new animated show Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022).

The Mandalorian

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) makes her live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 2’s “Chapter 13: The Jedi”. We meet her on the planet Corvus, where Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) arrives in the hope that she will help him return Grogu to the Jedi. However, Ahsoka warns Din that Grogu’s attachment to him could lead the child down a dark path.

The Mandalorian takes place five years after the original Star Wars trilogy, and we don’t find out what Ahsoka has been doing since we last saw her in Rebels (except for the epilogue scene, which takes place some time after the trilogy). However, it would appear that she has been living a life of solitude for many years, all the while learning to become more attuned with the Force.

The Book of Boba Fett

Rosario Dawson returns as everyone’s favorite Togruta Jedi in The Book of Boba Fett, which takes place a short time after its mother-show The Mandalorian. Temuera Morrison plays the titular bounty hunter as he tries to make his way in the galaxy, this time finding himself ruling the criminal underworld on Tatooine, alongside assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).

Ahsoka appears in the episode “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger”, which sees Din Djarin visiting Grogu while he’s training with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Ahsoka also makes an appearance at the training site, and though she enjoys quite a bit of screen time, she has much less of a significant role here than she does in The Mandalorian.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi recently premiered on Disney+ to wide acclaim. The show is six episodes long, with three focusing on a young Count Dooku (Corey Burton) and his fall to the dark side, and the other three revolving around Ahsoka Tano, from her time as a baby on her home planet Shili, to the years she spends training for battle in the Clone Wars.

“Life and Death” tells the story of how Ahsoka’s family learns that she’s a powerful Force-wielder at just twelve months old, while “Practice Makes Perfect” explains why she is so well-trained during the backend of The Clone Wars, with Anakin placing her in a gruelling battle-simulation. “Resolve” is based on the 2015 novel “Ahsoka”, however, it retcons certain elements of that book.

Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ some time in 2023. It stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), and Ivanna Sakhno, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Ray Stevenson in undisclosed roles. Hera Syndulla and Chopper are also expected to appear.

It is also rumored that, alongside Rosario Dawson, a number of actresses will play Ahsoka in the series, which could be for the purpose of flashback scenes. This could help explain Ahsoka’s whereabouts during the original Star Wars trilogy.

Other upcoming Star Wars shows include Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 (2023), The Mandalorian Season 3 (2023), and Skeleton Crew (2023).

