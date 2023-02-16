Disney Seemingly Confirms ‘Ahsoka’ Season 2 With One Subtle Detail

Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka will likely get a second season based on one detail in some of Disney’s files.

Ahsoka Tano has gone from one of the least-liked characters in Star Wars to one of the most popular heroines. As a Jedi, she had great adventures with Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: The Clone Wars before taking over the spotlight in the Siege of Mandalore arc.

Star Wars: Rebels showed fans a wiser side of Ahsoka as Fulcrum as she helped the Rebellion and fought Inquisitors. The legendary fight between Vader and Ahsoka is still considered one of the more emotional scenes in the entire series leading to some of the craziest twists.

Ezra Bridger finds Ahsoka Tano in the World Between Worlds and returns her from the dead. Now, Ahsoka has helped Din Djarin in The Mandalorian and is getting her own series to repay the favor with Bridger. At the end of Rebels, Ezra is sent away with Thrawn, and now Sabine and Ahsoka have to find him.

This adventure will debut later this year and apparently will be more than one season, just like The Mandalorian. According to Disney’s first earnings report for 2023, fans will notice that the document marks Ahsoka with a Season 1 just like other series. While this isn’t a direct confirmation, other shows like Skeleton Crew or Secret Invasion didn’t get the same treatment.

This is a great sign for Ahsoka because it means that the series won’t just be another Disney+ production that isn’t as long as it should be. Knowing Filoni, the first season for Ahsoka could lay a lot of the groundwork for what’s to come for The Mandalorian and other projects, making it a must-watch.

Grand Admiral Thrawn is destined to appear in the series and is rumored to be the next big villain for Star Wars. If this happens, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni might be recreating Timothy Zahn’s “Heir to the Empire” trilogy, which was the original story for the Sequel Trilogy in the Star Wars Expanded Universe.

Fans should still wait for a confirmation on Season 2, but the chances for Ahsoka Tano to appear for a second season are very high, which is a great thing for the fan-favorite character. Knowing Filoni, he must have big things planned for the series.

Are you excited for Ahsoka Season 2 to potentially happen? Let us know what you think!