‘Star Wars’ Reveals Epic Open-World Gameplay, Features Beloved Character

There’s a lot going on where open-world games are concerned lately, with the release of Harry Potter-themed open-world game Hogwarts Legacy (2023), which allows players to enrol at Hogwarts and explore the Wizarding World in its entirety, just two days from release.

The epic title hasn’t been without its share of controversy, though, with some fans attempting to boycott it due to its loose connections with author JK Rowling. But Hogwarts Legacy has already stormed its way to the top of the charts, and is on track to be the biggest title of 2023.

It isn’t the only open-world game based on a massive IP you should be excited about, though. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (TBA), based, of course, on box office titans Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), will be hitting shelves either later this year or early 2024.

The game is a first-person shooter in which players can explore the insanely rich world of Pandora, as seen in the films. But where faraway galaxies are concerned, there’s another open-world game in development, which will transport you to the most iconic galaxy of all time.

The open-world Star Wars game is as yet untitled, and is currently known simply as The Star Wars Project (TBA). Virtually nothing is known about it, except for the fact that it’s open-world and is set in a certain galaxy far, far away. But that’s enough to get us insanely excited.

It’s likely that the game is years from release, but we wait in hope that it will come sooner than expected. But with the exception of a brief synopsis from the Ubisoft website, which speaks mostly to the ambition of the project as opposed to any actual specifics, nothing is known.

Check it out below:

Ubisoft has announced it is collaborating with Disney and Lucasfilm Games on a new story-driven open-world video game set in the Star Wars galaxy. Headed by Massive Entertainment, the project gathers some of the most experienced talents in the video games industry and will make the most of Massive’s innovative spirit and cutting-edge technologies, including the Snowdrop engine, to deliver a groundbreaking Star Wars adventure.

With that said, if you’re looking for something to whet your appetite while you wait for some news about the open-world Star Wars game, you’ll be thrilled to know that there is a teaser-of-sorts in the form of some new concept footage (meaning it’s unofficial and is in no way related to the upcoming game itself) which has been shared by the YouTube channel TeaserPlay.

The two-and-a-half-minute video, which shows beloved and iconic Star Wars character Din Djarin/the Mandalorian exploring a breath-taking, photorealistic Star Wars planet and beyond, has already amassed over 1.5 million views since it was released on January 29.

Feast your eyes on the incredible footage for yourself, which shows Din Djarin in freshly-polished Beskar armor exploring the streets of a desert planet while ships dominate the airspace:

The synopsis beneath the video reads as follows:

Imagining a Open World “Star Wars The Mandalorian” Game in Unreal Engine 5 it’s a long time that said an open-world game based on Star Wars is under development, in this video we tried to imagine this possible Game in Unreal Engine 5 with High End Graphics Features Such as Ray Tracing, Lumen, Nanite and More. A game in which you can leave the planet at any moment and move quickly through it. Hope You Enjoy!

Unfortunately, the actual open-world game isn’t expected to feature the Mandalorian as the main character. In fact, we don’t even know what era along the Star Wars timeline the game will occupy. Either way, this footage certainly gives us some “new hope”!

Unreal Engine 5 is an advanced real-time 3D creation tool used for photorealistic visuals and immersive experiences, and there are already several concept trailers and gameplay experiences inspired by popular IPs that have been created using the tool and then shared on YouTube.

Whether or not The Star Wars Project will be anything like this concept footage, though, remains to be seen, but this does give us a glimpse as to what we might be able to expect. And if this doesn’t, perhaps a similarly ambitious project like Hogwarts Legacy does.

Does this footage leave you excited for the open-world Star Wars game? Let us know in the comments down below!