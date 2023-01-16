‘Harry Potter’ Star Returns For Upcoming Prequel as Wizarding World “Reset” Looms

Rumors that Warner Bros. is planning to “reset” the Harry Potter film series continue to spread throughout the Wizarding World like stories of Voldemort’s return. For now, only one thing’s for sure — the last two Fantastic Beasts films did very little to impress at the box office.

Now, the studio is apparently looking to start over, while a major Harry Potter recasting is also reportedly underway. In the meantime, however, there’s still a new Wizarding World adventure in development — in fact, it’s now only months away from release.

Hogwarts Legacy (2023) will soon be here, and recently, developers Avalanche Software announced that Simon Pegg is voicing Hogwarts headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black, the predecessor to Professor Albus Dumbledore and great-great grandfather to Sirius Black.

Other characters from the Harry Potter timeline have also been confirmed, such as Nearly Headless Nick and the Sorting Hat.

Check out the official Phineas Nigellus Black announcement below:

While Hogwarts Legacy isn’t necessarily canon with the Harry Potter books and films and the Fantastic Beasts spin-off series, it undoubtedly ties into established Wizarding World lore — even if recent promotional material contradicts certain aspects of that lore.

And as the game is set in the 1800s, it serves as a prequel of sorts to Harry Potter, telling a story some 100 years before “the Boy Who Lived” ever steps foot inside Hogwarts. It even looks like a Fantastic Beasts prequel in its own right, given the emphasis on magical creatures.

So you might be confused when we tell you that an actor from the Harry Potter films also appears in the game. Has a Harry Potter character used a Time-Turner to visit a much younger version of Hogwarts? Or is there a Wizarding World Multiverse we didn’t know about?

Well, not quite. Actor Luke Youngblood, who plays Gryffindor student Lee Jordan in the Harry Potter films, was also recently confirmed as one of the game’s voice actors, playing new character Everett Clopton, “a Ravenclaw and a half-blood underachieving rule-breaker and prankster.”

Luke Youngblood only appears as Lee Jordan in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), so it’s great to see the Harry Potter actor back in the Wizarding World where he belongs.

Exactly what the rumored reboot or recasting will look like remains to be seen, but given the fact that Hogwarts Legacy is a prequel that isn’t necessarily bound by canon, there’s every possibility that it will mark the beginning of a new continuity for the Harry Potter franchise.

Along with Simon Pegg (Phineas Nigellus Black) and Luke Youngblood (Everett Clopton), other Hogwarts Legacy actors are Sebastian Croft and Amelia Gething (the main character/Fifth Year student), Lesley Nicol (Deputy Head Professor Matilda Weasley), Kandace Caine (Divination Professor Onai), Sohm Kapila (Astronomy Professor Satyavati Shah), Asif Ali (Ravenclaw student Mahendra Pehlwaan), and Jason Anthony (Nearly Headless Nick and the Sorting Hat).

Hogwarts Legacy features extensive character customization, stunning open-world environments, the opportunity to become a dark wizard, and many endings depending on the path you choose.

As per the official Hogwarts Legacy website, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. For the first time, experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Hogwarts Legacy will be released on April 4, 2023.

PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC versions will be released as planned on February 10, while the Nintendo Switch version will be released on July 25.

