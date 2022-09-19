Hogwarts Legacy (2022) has been picking up lots of attention in recent weeks. The announcement for the new release date was followed by other news, from players already being able to interact with the game, to many Harry Potter fans threatening to boycott it.

It was also recently confirmed, to the disappointment of countless Harry Potter fans, that the open-world Harry Potter game will not feature Quidditch. However, that’s about as far as the bad news goes, because there’s a lot to be excited about for Hogwarts Legacy.

In fact, the game already seems to be ticking several boxes in terms of things fans have come to expect, whether it’s the fact that players will be able to tame Fantastic Beasts, explore Hogwarts and the Wizarding World beyond, or perform and master an extensive array of spells.

Now, as revealed at this month’s State of Play event — which showcases all the latest Sony updates, announcements, and new trailers — players will be able to undertake missions that will find them in dark, dangerous, and very familiar Wizarding World locations.

One of those locations is Hogsmeade, the quaint and quirky village you’ll no doubt remember from the Harry Potter books and movies. A sneak-peek of a “haunted” Hogsmeade shop was revealed at the PlayStation event, which comes with a mysterious quest.

A character known as Cassandra Mason is very eager to sell you this shop, and there’s obviously a reason why. But players will have to find out for themselves by venturing deep beneath the shop and uncovering dark and terrifying secrets.

There are already a few Hogwarts Legacy trailers online, from the main trailer to “Sebastian Sallow’s Dark Legacy”, but now you can check out the “Haunted Hogsmeade Shop” trailer:

However, the “Hogsmeade quest” will only be available to those playing Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, whether it’s the Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition or the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe and Digital Deluxe Edition, both of which are available for pre-order.

As per the official Hogwarts Legacy website, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. For the first time, experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.

The Wikipedia synopsis, however, speaks more to some of the aspects of the gameplay and the characters you’ll encounter:

Hogwarts Legacy is set in the late 1800s and follows a student starting at Hogwarts in their fifth year. The player character, who holds the key to an “ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart”, is capable of manipulating a mysterious ancient magic, and will need to help uncover why this forgotten magic has suddenly made a resurgence and the ones that are simultaneously trying to harness it. The player is able to interact with characters previously seen within the Wizarding World franchise including Nearly Headless Nick, The Fat Lady, and Peeves. The player character will also be introduced to new characters such as Professor Eleazar Fig, acting as a mentor figure to the protagonist. Antagonists featured in the game include Ranrok, the leader of the Goblin Rebellion, and Victor Rookwood, the leader of a group of Dark Wizards.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of many upcoming open-world titles based on major blockbuster franchises. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (TBA) is due out some time next year (or possibly 2024), and there’s even an open-world Star Wars video game in the works.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released on February 10, 2023, on all major gaming platforms — Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The Nintendo Switch version release date, however, “will be revealed soon” according to Portkey Games.

What are you most looking forward to about Hogwarts Legacy? Let us know in the comments down below!