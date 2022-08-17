Everything We Know About the Next Installment In the ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise

Despite recently being delayed, Hogwarts Legacy (2023) will soon become a reality. In fact, it’s rare that any delay brings with it some good news, as the open-world Harry Potter game at least has an actual release date, as opposed to the previously vague “Coming This Fall” release window.

For the first time ever, Harry Potter fans will soon be able to explore the Wizarding World in all its glory. While the game will be anchored in the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, players will also be able to venture out into the school grounds, the Forbidden Forest, and places far beyond.

But if you’re struggling to stay in the know with the upcoming Wizarding World experience, we’ve got it all in one place. So here’s everything you need to know about Hogwarts Legacy…

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Addresses JK Rowling Transgender Controversy For the First Time

Hogwarts Legacy Trailer

Is there a Hogwarts Legacy trailer?

The epic trailer for Hogwarts Legacy launched in early 2021.

Check it out below:

A 15-minute gameplay overview for Hogwarts Legacy was also released. It reveals many exciting features, such as all the different classes you can attend, character customization, spells, combat moves, characters, areas you can explore, and so much more.

Check it out below:

Related: All 10 ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best

Hogwarts Legacy Release Date

When is Hogwarts Legacy coming out?

While Hogwarts Legacy was previously given a release window of “Q4” 2022, that was recently changed, as announced by Portkey Games. The label has confirmed via Twitter that the game will now be released on February 10, 2023.

Here’s what they said in their tweet:

“Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience.”

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. pic.twitter.com/zh0EsOvDb7 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) August 12, 2022

Related: 7 Things Fans Want From ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

Hogwarts Legacy Plot

What is Hogwarts Legacy about?

As per the official Hogwarts Legacy website, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. For the first time, experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.

The Wikipedia synopsis, however, speaks more to some of the aspects of the gameplay and the characters you’ll encounter:

Hogwarts Legacy is set in the late 1800s and follows a student starting at Hogwarts in their fifth year. The player character, who holds the key to an “ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart”, is capable of manipulating a mysterious ancient magic, and will need to help uncover why this forgotten magic has suddenly made a resurgence and the ones that are simultaneously trying to harness it. The player is able to interact with characters previously seen within the Wizarding World franchise including Nearly Headless Nick, The Fat Lady, and Peeves. The player character will also be introduced to new characters such as Professor Eleazar Fig, acting as a mentor figure to the protagonist. Antagonists featured in the game include Ranrok, the leader of the Goblin Rebellion, and Victor Rookwood, the leader of a group of Dark Wizards.

Related: Did ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Create a Wizarding World Multiverse?

Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay

What type of game is Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is a single action role-playing video game, otherwise known as an “RPG”. The game is open-world and is told in a third-person view, and players are able to perform a variety of spells, incantations, and combat moves against their enemies.

You can also attend several classes at the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and venture outside to explore familiar locations such as the Forbidden Forest, Hogsmeade Village, Diagon Alley, and never-before-seen areas throughout the Wizarding World.

Before the game starts, you’ll be able to choose your gender, appearance, and house. And throughout your journey, your progression will allow you to upgrade spells, abilities, and more. You can also trade and craft, and tend to and utilize Fantastic Beasts.

Hogwarts Legacy also features a “morality system”, which means that you can choose whether to become a decent witch or wizard, or embark on a journey that will see you becoming a dark one, not unlike Tom Riddle/Lord Voldemort or Gellert Grindelwald.

You can also build friendships with non-playable characters, each with their own background and history, and some of which are mentioned in the 15-minute gameplay overview. And as your journey progresses, your relationships with your friends will develop too.

Online multiplayer is yet to be confirmed, though it’s possible Hogwarts Legacy won’t include this feature.

Related: 5 Things The ‘Star Wars’ Movies Could Learn From ‘Harry Potter’

Hogwarts Legacy Platforms

What will Hogwarts Legacy be available on?

Hogwarts Legacy will be released on all major gaming platforms — Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game’s delay affects all of these platforms, however, the Nintendo Switch version release date “will be revealed soon”.

Related: The Nanny Who Lived! 7 Facts That Prove Mary Poppins is From Hogwarts

It has been reported that there will be an “exclusive new look” for Hogwarts Legacy during Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 23, which was confirmed by Geoff Keighley on Twitter.

“Don’t miss an exclusive new look at @HogwartsLegacy during @gamescom Opening Night Live next Tuesday, August 23”

Don't miss an exclusive new look @HogwartsLegacy during @gamescom Opening Night Live next Tuesday, August 23. Streaming live everywhere at 8p CEST/7p BST/2p ET/11a PT at https://t.co/AFycLZG9XF pic.twitter.com/mMnAabFv7y — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 16, 2022

What are you most looking forward to in Hogwarts Legacy? Will you become a good wizard, or do you solemnly swear that you’ll be up to no good? Let us know in the comments down below!