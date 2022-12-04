Upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ Installment Seemingly Retcons ‘Chamber of Secrets’

The next installment in the Wizarding World will be arriving in February. Hogwarts Legacy (2022) is an open-world game that allows players to explore the iconic world made famous in the Harry Potter books and films, as well as in the Fantastic Beasts spin-off series.

Recent months have seen the unveiling of PlayStation-exclusive missions from Hogwarts Legacy, such as the Hogsmeade Quest, and gameplay showcases that gave us our first look at the character customization and the exploration of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Related: Will the Upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ Installment Bring Back the Time-Turner?

While Hogwarts Legacy is not canon with any of the books or films (as stated on the official website), it is said that the game does adhere to Wizarding World lore established in those mediums of storytelling. As such, the developers have been collaborating with JK Rowling.

However, a new ASMR-style Hogwarts Legacy video that follows a number of others from earlier this year, which showcases an autumnal setting on the castle’s surrounding grounds, appears to retcon a major detail in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002).

Check out the video below:

Related: The 5 Best ‘Harry Potter’ Movies to Watch During the Holidays

At the 4:30 mark, the video appears to show the Forbidden Forest, in which giant spider webs can be seen between the trees. This suggests that there are Acromantulas lurking somewhere in the Forbidden Forest — the giant spiders as seen in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

During Harry Potter’s second year at Hogwarts, he encounters an entire colony of the giant spiders in the Forbidden Forest, however, we know that this species of magical creatures is not indigenous to the Forbidden Forest, or Great Britain for that matter.

Related: Which Open-World Game Will Be the Biggest — ‘Harry Potter’, ‘Avatar’, or ‘Star Wars’?

In fact, it is suggested in Chamber of Secrets that the only reason there’s a colony in the Forbidden Forest is because Hagrid’s pet spider Aragog escaped from Hogwarts and made his home there. The trouble is that Hogwarts Legacy takes place some time during the late 1800s…

While there’s every possibility that there were Acromantulas in the Forbidden Forest long before Aragog arrived, it’s also possible that Hogwarts Legacy could be retconning a major part of Harry Potter lore. Could this be a sign of things to come where the game is concerned?

Related: Is the Upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ Installment Canon?

It might not be out of the question. After all, Warner Bros. is reportedly looking to wipe the Fantastic Beasts films from canon, following poor box office performances. This has led to many fans speculating that the Wizarding World could be heading for a major reset of some kind.

But whether or not Hogwarts Legacy will be used to “reset” the Wizarding World remains to be seen, although it is very unlikely. And though the new ASMR video appears to contradict Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets somewhat, it could be nothing more than simple mistake.

Not only that, but the game allows you to forge your own path in the Wizarding World, which means that you could end up becoming a dark wizard, and the only such folk who have ever been mentioned in Harry Potter lore are Tom Riddle/Lord Voldemort and Gellert Grindelwald.

Related: Ralph Fiennes Open to Returning as Lord Voldemort In Next ‘Harry Potter’ Installment

Or maybe there’s a simple explanation to all of this, and that Aragog somehow got his eight legs on a Time-Turner…

As per the official Hogwarts Legacy website, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. For the first time, experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.

Related: Could ‘The Clone Wars’ Save ‘Harry Potter’ From a Major Reset?

Hogwarts Legacy is one of many upcoming open-world titles based on major blockbuster franchises. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (TBA) is due out some time next year (possibly 2024), and there’s even an open-world Star Wars video game in the works.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released on February 10, 2023, on all major gaming platforms — Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The Nintendo Switch version release date, however, “will be revealed soon” according to Portkey Games.

Do you think Hogwarts Legacy will retcon certain elements of Harry Potter? Let us know in the comments down below!