Is JK Rowling Involved In Next Year’s ‘Harry Potter’ Installment?

When Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) hit theaters in 2016, fans were surprised that it managed to capture the magic of the Harry Potter films while also delivering its own ensemble of fun characters, and were left excited for what the four planned sequels would bring.

Six years later, and there’s trouble in the Wizarding World — and no, we’re not talking about dark wizards and Death Eaters. Recently, it was reported that Warner Bros. might be planning to scrap the two remaining Fantastic Beasts sequels, which comes off the back of poor critical and box office receptions, and a lot of controversy.

Now, following the performance of the last two movies, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) and this year’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022), Warner Bros. might be looking to hit the reset button on the Wizarding World franchise in a major way.

Their decision — which is yet to actually be confirmed — is likely also fuelled by all the controversy surrounding the films, largely relating to Wizarding World creator JK Rowling, as well as Gellert Grindelwald actor Johnny Depp, who was fired after the second film, and Credence Barebone actor Ezra Miller, who, like Depp, has also faced allegations of abuse.

Fortunately, not all is doom and gloom, as there’s another major Harry Potter installment just around the corner. The open-world game Hogwarts Legacy (2022) will be hitting shelves in February next year, and promises to be an epic addition to the Wizarding World franchise.

However, for a tiny portion of fans, the game isn’t positive news, and they’ve even threatened to boycott it upon its release. This is most likely due to all the hot air surrounding JK Rowling, who upset members of the trans community in recent years with tweets regarding gender identity.

But is JK Rowling involved with Hogwarts Legacy? In response to the questions “What is JK Rowling’s involvement with the game? Is this a new story from JK Rowling?“ the official website for the game states the following on its Frequently Asked Questions page:

JK Rowling is not involved in the creation of the game, but as creator of the Wizarding World and one of the world’s greatest storytellers, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World. This is not a new story from JK Rowling, however we have collaborated closely with her team on all aspects of the game to ensure it remains in line with the magical experiences fans expect.

So, JK Rowling isn’t directly involved with Hogwarts Legacy, but she has definitely been involved to some degree. Who knows — she might even end up buying a copy! But let’s just hope it doesn’t inspire another Wizarding World movie…

As per the official Hogwarts Legacy website, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. For the first time, experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of many upcoming open-world titles based on major blockbuster franchises. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (TBA) is due out some time next year (possibly 2024), and there’s even an open-world Star Wars video game in the works.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released on February 10, 2023, on all major gaming platforms — Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The Nintendo Switch version release date, however, “will be revealed soon” according to Portkey Games.

Do you think Hogwarts Legacy will make a great addition to the Wizarding World? Let us know in the comments down below!