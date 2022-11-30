Will the Upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ Installment Bring Back the Time-Turner?

While the Wizarding World faces an uncertain future on the big screen, many of us have probably been left wishing we had a Time-Turner so that we could go back and erase the last couple of Fantastic Beasts entries from the Harry Potter franchise, seeing as they were critical and financial disappointments.

Unfortunately, though, the Time-Turner is as fictional as the Wizarding World itself. But maybe Warner Bros. is looking to use it themselves, as it could be the answer to all their problems, as they could use it to wipe the Fantastic Beasts films from canon. Either way, it looks like the Wizarding World could be heading for a major reset of some kind.

Previously, the Time-Turner has only ever been seen in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) and the West End production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2016). In the Harry Potter movie, Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) uses it to attend multiple classes, while in the play, Scorpius Malfoy and Albus Potter use it to try and save Cedric Diggory.

But is it possible that the upcoming open-word game Hogwarts Legacy (2023) will feature its very own Time-Turner? After all, the game is set in the late 1800s, long before all Time-Turners are eventually destroyed, so it’s entirely possible that these devices were far more accessible during this period, whether it’s the Ministry of Magic or all over the Wizarding World.

While players will already have plenty of power, from learning how to brew magical potions to mastering an array of powerful spells and combat moves, having a Time-Turner would add that extra bit of magic to the Hogwarts Legacy experience.

Not only that, but if players are expected to juggle their education at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with a dangerous Wizarding World quest, a Time-Turner would definitely come in handy!

Unfortunately, nothing about Time-Turners is mentioned on the official Hogwarts Legacy website or in any of the marketing so far, but here’s to hoping its one of the game’s many kept secrets. And seeing as you can’t play Quidditch in the game, the least the game developers could do is let you time travel!

However, while players might not be able to travel through time, they will be able to choose their destiny and become either a good witch or wizard or a dark one. The game is also said to have a number of different endings, depending on the choices you make throughout the game.

Hogwarts Legacy isn’t considered canon with the Harry Potter movies or the Fantastic Beasts movies, however, Wizarding World creator JK Rowling has been involved with the creation of the game to some extent, which has led to a small number of Harry Potter fans threatening to boycott the game upon its release.

As per the official Hogwarts Legacy website, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. For the first time, experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of many upcoming open-world titles based on major blockbuster franchises. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (TBA) is due out some time next year (possibly 2024), and there’s even an open-world Star Wars video game in the works.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released on February 10, 2023, on all major gaming platforms — Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The Nintendo Switch version release date, however, “will be revealed soon” according to Portkey Games.

Would you like to use the Time-Turner in Hogwarts Legacy? Let us know in the comments down below!