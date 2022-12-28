Wizarding World Canceled, ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot Happening

The Harry Potter franchise has been one of the most successful of all time.

The franchise, based on the novels written by J.K. Rowling, created a total of eight films: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011), all of which starred Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley).

The success of the films and novels spawned three more spinoff films in the Wizarding World, in the form of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Against Grindelwald (2018), and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022).

It should also be noted that the franchise’s success led NBCUniversal to strike a deal with Warner Bros. and J.K. Rowling to create the Wizarding World in its theme parks, which can be experienced at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, and other Universal Parks around the world. At Universal Orlando, Guests can walk into Hogsmeade village and Hogwarts Castle at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, then take the Hogwarts Express over to Universal Studios Florida and walk through Diagon Alley.

Though the franchise has been credited with much success, the last couple of films in the Fantastic Beasts series have left much to be desired in the box office, and this has led to the studio apparently deciding to go in a different direction.

@WDWPro recently reported a leak that Warner Bros. Discovery is planning to reboot the films, with a new cast, in the next three to five years.

Exclusive Leak: WBD is reportedly looking to reboot the Harry Potter film franchise, including recasting, in the next 3-5 years. We will release some details of how I became aware of this information, presented by a source, on the @ValliantRenegad channel tomorrow morning.

Exclusive Leak: 🔥 WBD is reportedly looking to reboot the Harry Potter film franchise, including recasting, in the next 3-5 years. We will release some details of how I became aware of this information, presented by a source, on the @ValliantRenegad channel tomorrow morning. — wdwpro (@wdwpro1) December 23, 2022

There have been multiple rumors over the course of the last several months that the franchise could receive a reboot of some kind. Fans didn’t take kindly to Johnny Depp being replaced in the Fantastic Beasts series, and there have been multiple reports that Warner Bros. may decide to go in a different direction entirely.

Of course, this isn’t the only controversy that Warner Bros. has gotten mixed into recently. The DC Universe has had its fair share of failures, and this has led to an overhaul of many future plans. Henry Cavill was axed from his role as Superman and there have been plenty of questions as to what Warner Bros. will do in the future with DC.

What do you think of this Harry Potter reboot news? Let us know in the comments!