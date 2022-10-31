Recently, Marvels fans were left stunned when a teaser for Deadpool 3 (2024) came in the form of a short video featuring Ryan Reynolds, who plays Wade Wilson/Deadpool in the Deadpool movies, and none other than Hugh Jackman, who will be playing Logan/Wolverine in the sequel.

Deadpool 3, which unlike the previous two films, will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will be Jackman’s first outing in the MCU. It won’t be the first time the two have met on screen as their respective characters, though — remember X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)..?

However, while this year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) will mark the end of Phase Four, which is also known as “The Multiverse Saga”, there’s no doubt whatsoever that some future movies will continue to utilize the Multiverse concept.

This is probably how both Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Logan/Wolverine will be brought into the fold, and it’s already obvious that this version of the bone-clawed mutant isn’t the same one in Logan (2017) or any of the preceding X-Men movies.

As such, the fact that other actors could end up playing Wolverine at some point in the future remains a huge possibility. Which leads us nicely onto the ongoing rumor that Daniel Radcliffe, best known for playing Harry Potter, of course, is in line to don the yellow spandex.

But now, in a new interview with GQ, Radcliffe has finally revealed whether or not there’s any truth to these rumors, saying:

“It’s purely a press tour rumor. I say something, and then occasionally I get bored of answering that way so I say something different, and that sets it off again. I should just never open my mouth. I just don’t ever want to get locked into something that I am not sure I will be able to love the same amount the whole time.”

It’s no surprise that Radcliffe doesn’t want to be tied to another long-running franchise. After all, he starred in eight Harry Potter movies between 2001 and 2011, from age 11 to 21. And the MCU has already beaten that franchise’s run, having been going strong for almost 15 years.

This isn’t the first time Radcliffe has addressed these rumors, though. Earlier this year, he said that, although he was aware of them, he knew nothing about plans for Marvel to cast him. The Lost City (2022) co-star Sandra Bullock, however, really wants to see him as the next Wolverine!

Previously, actor Taron Egerton revealed that he was in talks with Marvel bosses to play Wolverine. Whether or not this will happen remains to be seen, but something tells us the MCU is far from done with the Multiverse, so it’s possible we’ll see more than one version of Wolverine.

Elsewhere, Rainn Wilson was “fan-cast” as Logan/Wolverine! Wilson is best known for playing Dwight Schrute in The Office (2005).

Marvel’s Phase Four will end on November 11 with this year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Phase Five will begin on February 17 next year with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

Other upcoming MCU movies are Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), Blade (2023), Captain America: New World Order (2024), The Marvels (2023), Thunderbolts (2024), Fantastic Four (2024), Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025), and Avengers: Secret Wars (2025).

Deadpool 3 will be released on November 8, 2024.

