Earlier this year, John Krasinski, best known for playing Dunder Mifflin salesmen Jim Halpert in the US version of The Office (2005), surprised Marvel fans when he appeared as Dr. Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), following years of fan-casting.

But now, yet another cast member from The Office has been “cast” as an iconic Marvel superhero. And while this particular Marvel character is yet to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’re hoping that this news will help hurry things along!

So move over, Jim — it’s time for Dwight Schrute to take the spotlight!

Related: 10 Female Superheroes In the MCU Ranked From Worst to Best

Rainn Wilson, best known for playing proud beet farmer and ruthless salesmen Dwight Schrute in The Office, has been fan cast as Logan/Wolverine, the hugely popular X-Men character who appeared in most of Fox’s X-Men movies, as well as the three Wolverine-focused spin-off movies.

The character has only ever been played by Hugh Jackman in live-action, and whether or not he will be reprising his role in the MCU remains to be seen (even if it’s in a small capacity, like Sir Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier/Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).

Related: All the ‘Spider-Man’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best

While he’s often seen wielding some sort of deadly weapon in the Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch, the Dwight Schrute actor might be one of the last people you’d ever see play the iconic X-Men character. But has the resourceful, power-hungry beet farmer actually been cast in the role?

FALSE. This is nothing more than some hilarious fan-casting from artist “BossLogic”. But we happen to think Wilson looks surprisingly well-suited to those mutton chops and adamantium-clad bone claws!

Check out the tweet below:

“Perfection doesn’t exis…… #D23Expo”

Related: The 5 Best Movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

While others may call this fan casting “perfection”, we think “perfectenschlag” is far more appropriate. On a serious note, though, the role of Logan/Wolverine is yet to be cast within the MCU, though there are some potential frontrunners, as well as others who have also been fan cast.

Taron Egerton has been in talks with Marvel to play the next Wolverine, while Daniel Radcliffe of Harry Potter fame has also had his hat thrown in the ring. Another suitable contender, in our opinion, is Joe Keery from Stranger Things (2016), who oozes Wolverine vibes as Steve Harrington in the fourth season.

Related: 5 Actors From the MCU Who Could Play James Bond

Either way, this hilarious fan art certainly offers some food for thought (beets, specifically). Perhaps Rainn Wilson’s Wolverine would indeed be perfectenschlag, or maybe it would make for one of the worst MCU movies ever!

For now, though, it remains to be seen who is the “bestest mensch” for the iconic X-Men character within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s possible that some X-Men news will be revealed at this week’s D23 event.

Related: Brie Larson Says She Experienced “Pure Fear” When She Was Cast as Captain Marvel

Marvel’s Phase Four will end on November 11 with this year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), and Phase Five will begin on February 17 next year with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

Other upcoming MCU movies are Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), Blade (2023), Captain America: New World Order (2024), Thunderbolts (2024), Fantastic Four (2024), Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025), and Avengers: Secret Wars (2025).

QUESTION. Would you like to see Rainn Wilson become the next Logan/Wolverine? Let us know in the comments down below!