10 Female Superheroes In the MCU Ranked From Worst to Best

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is teeming with superheroes of all shapes and sizes, and now that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022) is streaming on Disney+, we think it’s time to celebrate the franchise’s leading female characters.

While there are many female heroes throughout the MCU, we’ve decided to hand-pick 10 of the most well-known. From archers to aliens, insects to assassins, and warriors to witches, here they are, ranked from worst to best!

Related: 5 Actors Who Could Play Professor X In the MCU

10. Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk

It might seem unfair to place Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) at the bottom of the list before the Disney+ show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has even finished, but based on the few episodes we’ve seen, it would be a lie to say that she deserves to be any higher at this time.

Walters is a cheap imitation of Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) — for whom she has no respect — yet is somehow instantly better than him at everything. She even insults the Avengers — you know, the guys who saved the universe — calling them “billionaires” and “narcissists”.

Related: Here’s Why You Should Probably Watch ‘Adventures In Babysitting’ Before ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

9. Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

Hovering just above bottom place is the equally controversial character of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). While the many problems of Captain Marvel (2019) can’t be pinned entirely on Captain Marvel, or Brie Larson, she’s still one of the biggest in the film.

Not only is she inconsistent in terms of personality, but she’s also far too powerful to be even remotely interesting. That’s not to say she isn’t salvageable, as she does lend a helping hand in Avengers: Endgame (2019), but we’ll just have to wait and see if the MCU can fix her somehow.

Related: Every ‘X-Men’ Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

8. Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp

Like Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp (Evangeline Lily) shows up in Avengers: Endgame to help in the fight against Thanos (Josh Brolin). But unfortunately, she is easily one of the most forgettable female superheroes in the MCU.

While it’s impossible that she will ever outshine Paul Rudd‘s Scott Lang/Ant-Man (come on, it’s Paul Rudd), perhaps we’ll see more from her in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) — the sequel to Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) — which will mark the beginning of Phase Five.

Related: All the ‘Spider-Man’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best

7. Jane Foster/Mighty Thor

Many Marvel fans were skeptical when the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) introduced Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, but it turns out that she’s actually great in the film. Unfortunately, it’s everything else that suffers, which is largely due to the overuse of comedy.

Portman shines in her armor, and it’s nice to see Marvel give the talented actress something to do in this franchise besides sleeping! So long as it doesn’t involve losing Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, we really hope to see more of this hammer-wielding goddess.

Related: The 5 Best Movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

6. Peggy Carter/Captain America

Hayley Atwell has buckets of charm as the character Peggy Carter, who has appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), her own TV series Agent Carter (2015), Avengers: Endgame, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Carter is funny, smart, strong, and compassionate. In the Doctor Strange sequel, however, she plays a version of Captain America. She might not last long against Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), but she does have her own episode in Marvel’s What If…? (2021).

Related: Every Solo MCU Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

5. Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson enjoyed a long career as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, having appeared in Iron Man 2 (2010) and every single Avengers movie. However, she is ultimately killed off in Avengers: Endgame after sacrificing her life to save Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner).

Just like her bow-firing partner in crime, despite having no superpowers, Natasha Romanoff is still more than capable in the field. And despite all the negative criticisms, her solo movie Black Widow (2021) really isn’t all that bad — it was just a tad bit late to the party.

Related: The 7 Worst Movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

4. Gamora

Where colorful characters in the MCU are concerned, the Guardians of the Galaxy movies have no real competition. There’s Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

In this case, Gamora is the most stand-out of the bunch. Not only is the Zen-Whoberis warrior excellent in combat situations, she’s also incredibly funny. But more interestingly, she’s also a somewhat tragic character, as seen in Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

Related: 5 Actors Who Could Play Wolverine In the MCU

3. Kate Bishop/Hawkeye

In Hawkeye (2021), we meet an Avengers newcomer — and probably replacement, seeing as she’ll be taking over from Clint Barton/Hawkeye — in the form of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). From troubled fan-girl to fully-fledged archer, Kate enjoys a solid character arc in the Disney+ show.

Hailee Steinfeld gives a great performance as the character, and much like Florence Pugh does with Yelena Belova, brings a ton of comedy to the table, an ingredient that’s incredibly useful for a character who’s largely action-oriented in nature.

Related: 5 Actors From the MCU Who Could Play James Bond

2. Yelena Belova/Black Widow

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) — sister of sorts to Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow — is an excellent addition to the MCU. The Russian operative made her debut appearance in Black Widow, and fans instantly warmed to her quirky and comical nature.

However, she’s also a deadly Black Widow herself, which will make her an invaluable addition to the new avengers line-up in Avengers: Secret Wars (2025). Yelena also made a surprise return in last year’s Disney+ series Hawkeye.

Related: Every DCEU Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

1. Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch

There will likely be many who will disagree with placing Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch at the top of this list, seeing as she’s the villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (and a brilliant one at that). But as you will undoubtedly remember, she wasn’t always a villain.

Elizabeth Olsen is nothing short of perfect in the role, whether it’s when she’s first introduced as in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), or during her more tragic moments in Avengers: Infinity War. But based off her performance in WandaVision (2021) alone, she deserves the top spot.

Related: Marvel Confirms Scarlet Witch Was Supposed to Be the Next Thanos, Describes Her as “Best Villain Ever”

How would you rank all of these female superheroes in the MCU? Let us know in the comments down below!