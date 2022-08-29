5 Actors From the MCU Who Could Play James Bond

Now that Daniel Craig has hung up the tux, we will probably be speculating about who the next James Bond will be until a new actor is eventually confirmed. The 54-year-old British actor starred in five James Bond movies before finally calling it a day — Casino Royale (2007), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2017), and No Time to Die (2021).

There has been a lot of speculation in the news lately around who the next James Bond might be, which has included two actors who have appeared in numerous movies within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And so this got us thinking — which other actors from this enormous franchise could hang up the spandex and pick up the tux instead?

Well, if the filmmakers are struggling to find a suitable successor to Daniel Craig, we’ve decided to lend them a helping hand! So here are five actors from the MCU who could play the next Bond.

Related: Every ‘X-Men’ Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

5. Simu Liu

33-year-old Canadian actor Simu Liu is best known for the MCU movie Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings (2021), in which he plays Xu Shang-Chi/Shaun, a highly skilled martial artist who was trained from a young age to become an assassin (sound familiar?).

Liu is excellent in the role, and the choreography is the best we’ve seen in the MCU (but then Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is the first martial arts movie in the franchise). The actor also performed many of his own stunts, and is actually trained in a number of fighting styles, which makes him a strong contender for a Bond who’s a lot more physical.

Related: The 7 Worst Movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

4. Chris Hemsworth

While James Bond has always been played by a British actor, who’s to say a future actor would need to follow suit? After all, there have been two versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman played by a Brit (Christian Bale and Robert Pattinson), the same for Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland), and one for Clark Kent/Kal El/Superman (Henry Cavill).

Enter Chris Hemsworth, who even sports a British accent as Thor in the MCU. While his is a little more Shakespearean, it’s still easy to forget that he’s actually Australian, hailing all the way from Melbourne. Hemsworth, 39, is also an incredibly charming and debonair actor both on and off the camera, and looks just as good in a tux as he does in Asgardian armor. From Australia with love..?

Related: 5 Actors Who Could Play Wolverine In the MCU

3. Tom Holland

Speaking of Tom Holland, he’s another contender on our list, but in fact, he’s also currently being reported to be a “frontrunner” as the next James Bond. The chances are that no one has guessed who the next Bond will be (we always end up surprised by the official announcement), but if the filmmakers are looking for a younger 007, Tom Holland would be perfect.

While you probably don’t remember, there was actually an animated series in the ’90s called James Bond Jr. (1991), which focused on the nephew of the iconic spy, so perhaps Holland, who is only 26, could play this character instead, which would of course open the “extended universe” doors within the James Bond franchise. “The Spider Who Loved Me” has a nice ring to it.

Related: Here’s Why You Should Probably Watch ‘Adventures In Babysitting’ Before ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

2. Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston, best known for playing Loki in the Avengers movies, the Thor movies, and the Disney+ series Loki (2021), has also had his hat previously thrown in the ring as the next James Bond. Perhaps it’s more to do with his excellent performance as the main protagonist in the critically acclaimed British thriller The Night Manager (2016).

The 41-year-old British actor exudes a sort of cheeky and charming confidence no matter his role, and we would love to see him go head to head with his on-screen brother Chris Hemsworth in the running for Bond. He’s also able to command action sequences without super powers, having played the extremely capable Captain James Conrad in the film Kong: Skull Island (2017).

Related: Every Solo MCU Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

1. Idris Elba

Idris Elba is another favorite to suit up as James Bond. Like many others on this list, the 49-year-old British actor is certainly no stranger to action, whether it’s as Heimdall in the Thor movies, the villain in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (2019), or as Luther in the TV series of the same name. He’s also devilishly handsome and incredibly suave.

The all-seeing Asgardian gatekeeper could also bring some much-needed comedy to the role, in movies such as “The God of Thunder-ball” and “The Man With the Golden Eyes” (we joke, of course).

Related: 5 Actors Who Could Play Professor X In the MCU

Here’s to hoping that one of these actors becomes the next James Bond. And it would be a wise career move considering that No Time To Die dethroned Marvel at the box office! But whoever ends up behind the wheel of the Aston Martin next, producer Barbara Broccoli recently confirmed that Bond will be “re-invented” in the next film.

No Time To Die star Ana de Armas also said that, despite there being a call from a number of fans for James Bond to be re-invented as a female, that he should remain male. Either way, the next actor will be the eighth to play James Bond, following Roger Moore, George Lazenby, David Niven, Sean Connery, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.

Related: The 5 Best Movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

No Time To Die is the latest film in the Bond franchise. It stars Daniel Craig (James Bond), Lashana Lynch (Nomi), Rami Malek (Lyutsifer Safin), Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter), Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q), Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), Mathilde Swann (Lisa-Dorah Sonnet), and Ana de Armas (Paloma).

Related: All the ‘Spider-Man’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best

Which of these MCU actors do you think would make a great James Bond? Let us know in the comments down below!