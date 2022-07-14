“Yuck,” Chris Hemsworth’s Family Was Disgusted By Actor’s New Look In ‘Thor 4’

Chris Hemsworth admits his family wasn’t a big fan of his recent appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

While Thor has mostly been muscular, Hemsworth went out of his way to be as muscular as possible. The God of Thunder never looked so ripped in a Marvel movie, and some of Hemsworth’s family had some thoughts about this.

The movie even jokes about Thor’s physique as Taika Waititi’s Korg talks about Thor going from his “dad bod” and transforming himself into his “god bod” which fans see for most of the time. Some fans were sad to not see more of Fat Thor in the MCU after the shocking change in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Hemsworth shared on USA Today that his wife, Elsa Pataky thought his physique was “too much” after seeing how muscular her husband was:

“My wife was like, ‘Bleh, it’s too much.’ There are a lot of my male friends who are like, ‘Yeah!’ but a lot of female friends and family are like, ‘Yuck.'”

Chris Hemsworth admitted that COVID lockdown led to the actor working out a lot more due to boredom and he doesn’t believe he will keep up the physique in the future. Other projects require Hemsworth to be less fit meaning that Thor 4 might be the strongest Thor fans will ever see.

More on Thor: Love and Thunder

Here’s an official description of Thor’s next adventure:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Do you think Hemsworth’s physique was too much? Do you agree with his wife?

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney+ with Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters right now, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releasing on November 11.