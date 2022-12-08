Fans Enraged Over DC Reboot, “Let Disney Buy the DCU”

Fans are not happy with James Gunn’s new plans for the DCU and might be willing to have Disney take over.

Disney is already very close to having a monopoly on the entertainment industry. With Star Wars and Marvel under them, the Walt Disney Company is a powerhouse when it comes to movies. Now, some fans feel like Warner Bros. have lost it. DC may be under their umbrella for now, but Gunn’s latest decisions to reboot the franchise will change everything.

If the reboot does let go of DC’s main roster, then Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam (2022) will have a “short-lived” legacy with DC, Henry Cavill won’t return, Ben Affleck’s Batman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and even Flash won’t return. All of this is quite shocking as these actors built the DC Universe that fans know and love.

Now, fans are going to Twitter to share their frustration and some believe that Disney might be DC’s savior if Warner Bros. crumbles from their debt:

Disney needs to buy the DCU Disney needs to buy the DCU — ovokosh ⁶𓅓 (@CIRC0L0C0) December 8, 2022 They might get their chance when WBD inevitably goes bankrupt https://twitter.com/markyfanacc/status/1600725783516889088

Disney should def buy DC now. Someone has to stop this madness Disney should def buy DC now. Someone has to stop this madness — Eternity (@geekworld1999) December 8, 2022

While some believed that Disney would do DC Comics justice and provide a good experience for fans, others were startled by the thought of Disney finally having a monopoly over the super hero industry:

Let Disney fix M-she U Let Disney fix M-she U — Lord Of All World  (@LordOfAllWorld) December 8, 2022

Why do you think Gunn was there? He was there to make the transition smooth. All part of Mouse's plan. — Laughing Leo (@NandanMano) December 8, 2022

The day Disney owns DC is the day they own the entire human species. The day Disney owns DC is the day they own the entire human species. — AnoneySnufftan (@AnoneySnufftan) December 8, 2022 Nah Disney would make it child friendly when it's not meant to be dc has a lot of deep grungy stuff that Disney would never promote Nah Disney would make it child friendly when it's not meant to be dc has a lot of deep grungy stuff that Disney would never promote — africandeathekid (@africancupidman) December 8, 2022

Overall, Disney grabbing DC is a longshot since there would be some serious pushback and even some arguments about the company trying to have a real monopoly. Still, fans are right that losing the DC to another reboot isn’t great, but Gunn has made it clear in his recent statement that everything mentioned by sources are not entirely true meaning there’s hope that the reboot won’t take away everything fans enjoy.

What are your thoughts on Disney buying the DCU if they could? Let us know what you think!