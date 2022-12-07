Warner Bros. Barely Hanging On, DC’s Potential Flop Might Ruin Future Plans

The DCU might be a bright hope for fans who want better stories from James Gunn, but it might fall apart right when things start getting better.

Warner Bros. had to delay some movies, not because they weren’t ready, but because they needed extra time for their finances. Warner Bros. could only afford to release two more movies after August: Don’t Worry Darling (2022) and Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam (2022).

Even with Black Adam bringing Henry Cavill back as Superman, the box office wasn’t spectacular for DC’s latest movie. Johnson is a well-known actor as the main lead would’ve drawn more fans to see the movie, but it won’t be enough for it to succeed.

Unfortunately, Black Adam might be a flop for DC and Warner Bros. Discovery. Variety reports that the movie might make Warner Bros. lose around $50 -$100 million. With the Discovery merger costs and Don’t Worry Darling being a flop, things aren’t looking good for DC’s future.

With The Flash (2023), Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) are set to debut next year, and DC will need some success. Warner Bros. also has the Game of Thrones franchise and other IPs to draw from, but it seems that the media giant might be getting close to falling apart.

If this happens, DC’s future is up in the air. Someone would surely grab the franchise, but then what would happen? There’s no certainty that Gunn or Peter Safran will be able to stay. Black Adam‘s potential failure doesn’t mean that the DCU is going away just yet, but the company does need to think about what will happen if Warner Bros. can’t land on its feet again after the merger.

At the moment, Gunn is planning the first phase of the DCU to happen after Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2, meaning that fans have a full year before seeing what DC will actually look like. Hopefully, Gunn’s dreams will come true as he has had a lot of success with the franchise already with John Cena’s Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad (2021). It will be fun to see where the story goes from here, and hopefully, fans will get another Justice League movie at one point.

A new update from Deadline confirms that the movie might just earn the company some profit after they breakdown the movie’s cost and justify that the movie could actually make $52 million. Acclaimed producer and financier Joe Singer adds his remarks on the situation, claiming that people are overreacting to the news:

“I have read the claims that Black Adam will lose money. That is false. The picture may be considered disappointing since it had Dwayne Johnson in a DC film. However, the picture will pass break-even and throw off a bit of profit.”

Disappointing or not, there is talk of a sequel; if Warner Bros. makes some money, it’s a success. This doesn’t mean that DC’s future is safe, but fans might not have to worry too much about Johnson’s first DC film being a disaster after waiting over ten years to play Kahndaq’s savior, Black Adam.

Do you think DC’s future is safe? Let us know what you think!