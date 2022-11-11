James Gunn Reveals New Plan For the DCU

As the new DC Studios Co-CEO, James Gunn has a lot of work to do with DC’s future.

Not only is the director finishing his work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), but he is also beginning to lay the foundation for DC’s next slate of projects. While DC has always aspired to have the same success as Marvel, the company has never fully committed to doing the same style of projects with an interconnected universe.

This may have hurt them in the long run, but it has also given fans some fantastic projects, such as Joquin Phoenix’s Joker (2019) and The Batman (2022). DC has faced a lot of years of backlash, with the company being divided on whether or not to follow through with Zack Snyder’s vision, which has led to the original vision for DC being discarded halfway through.

This is why DC has released loosely connected movies after Joss Whedon’s Justice League (2017). Now, DC is pushing forward with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam (2022), promising a new change in the DCU. After years of rumors and uncertainty, fans now know that Henry Cavill’s Superman is back.

Ben Affleck’s Batman is returning, meaning that the super heroes in the DC Universe might actually have a shot of moving forward and creating a compelling story. Gunn is ambitious, and even though he just got there, he has a plan to revive the DCU and tell a new story spanning several years.

This new plan was reportedly shared over a call at Warner Bros. Discovery, according to Screenrant, with Gunn sharing some of his thoughts about the DCU’s future:

The opportunity to make DC as great as it can be and as it should be — that is the reason why I’m doing this job because I know that Peter and I can do that. We spent the past couple days with a group of some of the best thinkers in the industry, the best writers in the industry starting to map out that eight to 10 year plan of what it’s going to look like in theater, in TV, in animation, across the board for these characters.

This is what Kevin Feige did for the MCU. He planned long ahead the road that would lead to Thanos, and that’s why Marvel has something like Avengers: Endgame (2019) to be proud of. DC could easily do the same thing, and if they tell an amazing story, the DCU may change the narrative and potentially be a rival to Marvel in storytelling in the next few years.

Do you think James Gunn’s plan will work? Let us know what you think!