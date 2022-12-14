Upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ Installment Delayed Amid Wizarding World “Reset” Rumors

What’s going on in the Wizarding World lately? Not only did the last two Fantastic Beasts films disappoint both critically and financially, the ongoing speculation that Warner Bros. intends to wipe the slate clean with a major Harry Potter “reset” persists.

Then of course there’s all the controversy surrounding the likes of Fantastic Beasts actors Johnny Depp (Gellert Grindelwald) and Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone) over the past year, as well as the Wizarding World creator JK Rowling. And unfortunately, it doesn’t end there.

The upcoming open-world game Hogwarts Legacy (2023) hasn’t been without its own fair share of controversy, with some fans (a very small number, we might add), threatening to boycott it upon its release, due to JK Rowling’s involvement with the game.

While they obviously won’t get what they want, news that Hogwarts Legacy has now been delayed might put smiles on their faces. Originally slated for release this Fall, the game was pushed back to February 10, 2023, but now, it has been pushed back yet again.

While this delay doesn’t appear to have anything to do with rumors of a major reset, it still comes during the height of that speculation, and will no doubt come as a huge blow to Harry Potter fans, who have been waiting for the game since it was first teased well over two years ago.

Hogwarts Legacy shared the update via their official Twitter account. Check it out below:

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on April 4, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 25, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. The team is looking forward to bringing you the game and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms.

The delay, which, as stated in the tweet, is due to the developers wanting “deliver the best possible game experience”, does bring with it some good news. While PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will have to wait an extra two months, at least we now have a date for the Nintendo Switch.

But that’s really where the doom and gloom ends for this update. Hogwarts Legacy is set to give fans what they’ve always wanted from an open-world Harry Potter game.

It offers secret quests that will take you to Hogsmeade Village and beyond, extensive character customization, the option to forge your own path in the Wizarding World, and a number of different endings depending on the decisions you make throughout the game.

In fact, if you so wish, you can choose to become a dark wizard! In the meantime, you can be sorted into your Hogwarts house ahead of the game’s release (and if you do want to become the next Lord Voldemort, then it had better be Slytherin!).

With all that said, Hogwarts Legacy will not be canon with the Harry Potter films or books, while recent reveals have suggested that the game will alter certain aspects of established Wizarding World lore.

Check out the official trailer for Hogwarts Legacy below:

As per the official Hogwarts Legacy website, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. For the first time, experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of many upcoming open-world titles based on major blockbuster franchises. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (TBA) is due out some time next year (possibly 2024), and there’s even an open-world Star Wars video game in the works.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Hogwarts Legacy will now be released on April 4, 2023. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions will be released as planned on February 10, while the Nintendo Switch version will be released on July 25.

Are you disappointed that Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed yet again? Let us know in the comments down below!