‘Star Wars’ Fails to Hide ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3, Leaked Clip Appears Online

The Mandalorian Season 3 has accidentally revealed some new details after a leaked clip surfaced online.

Pedro Pascal is back as Din Djarin in the new season. Thanks to The Book of Boba Fett, Grogu is reunited with Din for his next adventure. Instead of searching for Jedi like Luke Skywalker or Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, Din is now trying to redeem himself.

At the end of Season 2, Din takes off his helmet, so Grogu can see him, breaking his code, and is now seen as an “apostate.” Fans know that Mandalore will play a big role in the season, with Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze joining the ensemble once again.

Season 3 will also include an old friend, Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), as he is now in lively attire as a magistrate. Trailers showed Mando shaking his hand, but a clip online leaked showing a part of the conversation between the two as they discuss what Din has been up to.

Here is the clip below:

Greef Karga asks Din to go on a mission for him — typical Mandalorian move — and Din refuses because of his mission. Karga then asks about Grogu as he points out that Mando has been on the same mission for what feels like a long time, and he’s not wrong. That’s why Din responds by saying, “It’s complicated.”

One notable detail about the clip is that Grogu’s force powers are more powerful here. He uses the force to grab another morsel, this time a red piece of what can only be assumed to be candy. His powers will probably continue to grow stronger, which is exciting to see, but hard to understand how Grogu’s story will continue if he isn’t around during the events of the Sequel Trilogy.

Grogu chose Mando over Luke and the two are now inseparable. In a world full of people wanting to hurt Din, there’s not a lot of safe places for the two of them. Going to Mandalore will be very dangerous for them as Din still has the Darksaber. It’s the key to uniting Mandalore under one banner, and Bo-Katan won’t be happy seeing the saber arrive on the planet with Din.

