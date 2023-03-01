The Mandalorian & Grogu Have Arrived in Walt Disney World

Without any prior announcement, today, thousands of Florida-based Star Wars fans’ wishes came true.

Ever since the Mandalorian and his traveling companion, Grogu (or “Baby Yoda,” as he’s often been nicknamed by fans), arrived in Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge as an exclusive walkaround character back in November 2022, fans have been speculating if and when the character would ever make an appearance at Walt Disney World.

Many fans cited the specific timeline of Hollywood Studios’ Galaxy’s Edge and how having these characters appear in the land would be a continuity error. When the land first opened, it was Disney’s intention to keep it very specific to the new trilogy and to keep the area time-locked there for a sense of immersion. However, as many Guests pointed out, that severely limited the land’s potential to feature other films, shows, and spin-offs, even when Guests were asking for them.

BREAKING: The Mandalorian and Grogu have arrived in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World. #themandalorian #DisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/BvIH1AWtqL — Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) March 1, 2023

Disney’s smash hit The Mandalorian, which premiered in 2019, is a perfect example of this. The show was met with critical acclaim and a fanbase ravenous for more content, which included appearances in the parks. While some fans had lost hope that they would ever be spotted in Walt Disney World, the Mandalorian and Grogu appeared this morning in Disney’s Hollywood Studios with no fanfare or announcement.

Wanted: The Mandalorian and Grogu. Reportedly spotted in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at #WaltDisneyWorld 👀 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 1, 2023

It’s possible that Disney chose not to announce their appearance to prevent overcrowding in the Park – an announcement of such an iconic and waited-for character would certainly have Park reservations sold out within minutes and thousands of people crowding into Batuu for a chance to meet them. The characters also do not have a formal meet-and-greet, as many other Disney characters do, and instead walk around the land to randomly interact with Guests, as the rest of the characters inside Galaxy’s Edge do.

The Mandalorian and Grogu have arrived to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! 🚨#WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/AaEln1ZSKL — Drew (@DrewDisneyDude) March 1, 2023

No additional announcements have been made regarding how frequently these characters will be appearing, so Guests will just have to visit Batuu and hope they run into this reclusive bounty hunter and his adorable green companion.