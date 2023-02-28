Jon Favreau Confirms Stronger Baby Yoda In ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3

Baby Yoda, AKA Grogu, has been one of the most beloved additions to the Star Wars universe for quite some time. However, though everyone has mainly been obsessed with his adorable nature, he is still the Force using variety in the universe.

The world has watched Baby Yoda grow from a curious child to a much more powerful being that can wield the Force and aid Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in their adventures. The first instance of his force powers was shown in The Mandalorian Season 1 when he lifted a Mudhorn into the air.

The second instance of Baby Yoda’s immense power was when he healed Greef Karga after the group was attacked in the desert. Karga took a fatal hit from the Nevarro reptavians and their venomous power.

Since then, Baby Yoda has called for aid, ushering in the inclusion of both iconic Star Wars characters Ashoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Though he would ultimately leave with Luke to be trained, he has since joined back up with his Din.

Como es la relación con El Libro de Boba Fett y The Mandalorian: #TheMandalorian #jonfavreau pic.twitter.com/j2CMwtDkcG — Joan Marc | Galaxy's Corner (@JoanMarcF) February 21, 2023

Jon Favreau revealed in a new interview during an event in Spain for The Mandalorian that Baby Yoda has “developed a lot,” and since there has been plenty of time since The Book of Boba Fett, we will be seeing a much more vital ally for Din.

According to Favreau, “Grogu has developed a lot, and now time has even passed since The Book of Boba Fett, and since he’s trained with Luke, as you can see, his Force powers have gotten greater.”

It will be interesting to see how Baby Yoda has evolved since the world last saw him in The Book of Boba Fett. Everyone likely wants to see the adorable child sport a set of Mandalorian armor, but that might only happen later.

Baby Yoda will be thrust right into the makings of a Mandalorian civil war, as Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) wants to wield the Darksaber, which is currently in possession of Din.

Though Din does most of the fighting, it could be time for Baby Yoda to showcase more of his Force abilities learned from Luke Skywalker.

Favreau also previously confirmed what most Star Wars fans know to Empire Magazine: “The Force gives you some natural abilities as far as what your potential is, but without mentorship and training, you can’t unlock all of those things.”

Since time has passed, it can be assumed that Baby Yoda has been able to practice his power for an extended period, meaning we might see a much more dynamic character during battle sequences.

With Baby Yoda now getting training from Luke and presumably testing his abilities while traveling with Din, there could be a lot of surprises coming in The Mandalorian Season 3.

With Baby Yoda now getting training from Luke and presumably testing his abilities while traveling with Din, there could be a lot of surprises coming in The Mandalorian Season 3.