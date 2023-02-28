Disney Changing Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Planet For ‘The Mandalorian’

Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and Grogu’s story continues in The Mandalorian, with Disney making one huge change to Mandalore.

The homeplanet of the Mandalorians is a unique destination for the Star Wars franchise. Monumental moments have happened on the war-torn planet. Sam Witwer’s Maul invaded the planet and took Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex with the 332nd company.

Mandalore was a key planet for several wars between other Mandalorians and even the Jedi. The Old Republic era has a lot of history on Mandalore, with Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels showing off the different changes to the planet over the years. Here’s a first look at what appears to be a new side of Mandalore:

Surprisingly enough, The Mandalorian will show fans a new look at Mandalore. In the recent promotion for the highly anticipated series, a Gauntlet-class starfighter is seen flying to the iconic dome structures of Mandalore. Instead of a dusty war-torn landscape, there is a lake and grasslands surrounding the domes.

Ever since Star Wars: The Clones Wars, Mandalore has been barren due to extensive warfare causing the planet to require food and other imports to survive. Some fans might immediately argue that this could be a moon of Mandalore or another planet with Mandalorians. Din Djarin did make it clear that the Mandalorians aren’t a race but a people dedicated to a creed, and some may have migrated offworld for a different life.

Soon enough, fans will learn what’s happening with the Mandalorian domes on the grasslands. Star Wars has been known to make some drastic changes, but if Mandalore is suddenly full of life and has abundant water, that would be very confusing for fans who know about the planet’s history.

In Legends, Star Wars made Mandalore full of grass fields and water, but that was before the planet appeared in Clone Wars. Changing it now with the Empire doing a full purge on the planet years earlier would be ridiculous and unrealistic, so here’s hoping that the Star Wars series confirms that the fan-favorite series is showing a Mandalorian settlement on another world.

