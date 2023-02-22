‘Star Wars’ Changes Course, Fixes Horrific Mistake Years Later

“Jedi: Survivor” finally has confirmed that one egregious mistake made in the first video game, “Jedi: Fallen Order,” is finally fixed.

Cal Kestis became an instant classic when Fallen Order released back in 2019, and fans got to experience the struggles of being a Jedi after Order 66. The Galactic Empire was everywhere, and having a lightsaber only attracted the attention of the Inquisitors.

With the Mantis and a small crew, Cal Kestis traveled across the galaxy and even dueled Darth Vader in the first video game. Now, the sequel is set to release very soon, and there was one thing fans were watching. Would lightsabers work like they should?

In the first game, if you slashed a droid, it would split in half, but Respawn Entertainment — the game’s developers — didn’t allow this to happen. Instead, substantial slash marks would be left in dead stormtroopers while droids would be chopped up. Fans know this isn’t how a lightsaber works. While Respawn can’t make lightsabers super overpowered and chop up every limb after a direct hit, fans expected better from Star Wars.

Obi-Wan Kenobi continued this trend with the infamous scene where Ewan McGregor’s Kenobi infiltrated Fortress Inquistorius. His lightsaber acted more like a bat as it bounced off the armor rather than cut through. Thankfully, “Jedi: Survivor” isn’t continuing this trend.

In one of the recent reveals for the sequels, they revealed some of the new lightsaber stances, and Cal does end up dismembering a scout trooper’s arm leaving fans to know that the game isn’t holding back. One fan posted the news online:

We’re getting Stormtooper Dissmemberment in Jedi: Survivor!?

From there, fans got to learn that part of the game will have open world aspects, and Cal Kestis will be able to tame and mount different creatures giving players more versatile ways to travels. Additionally, the game will have fast travel and more customizable cosmetics to find instead of different designs for a poncho.

IGN had the opportunity to try out several new changes and felt that the flaws in the first game were easily fixed after only playing five hours in the sequel. This is high praise for Cal’s next adventure, and it seems that Respawn Entertainment really did take the time to create a sequel that is worth the wait.

In case you haven’t seen any of the gameplay, here’s IGN’s initial reactions after playing five hours of the game for their review:

Cal Kestis’s story is set during the same as Obi-Wan Kenobi as it will be 10 years after Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005), and Cal is done running. He is a survivor, and the Empire has grown stronger, but will that stop the young Jedi from helping those who need it? Fans will learn more about what Cal is up to on April 28, 2023 when the game releases for everyone!

